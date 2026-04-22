Ainewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Expands IP Portfolio With New Patent And Additional Allowances

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,596,819 along with Notices of Allowance for two additional patent applications, strengthening its position in AI-driven data monetization, tokenization, and digital asset infrastructure. The expanded intellectual property portfolio supports platforms spanning data valuation, virtual asset funding, and automated tax solutions for digital assets, as the company advances commercialization efforts across multiple sectors and targets continued growth in emerging data and real-world asset markets.

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About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R)(IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

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