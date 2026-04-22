Miningnewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP OTCQB: NOPFF) Expands Murdock Mountain Footprint With New Prospecting Applications

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF) announced that the Bureau of Land Management has accepted three additional Applications to Prospect, adding 6,011 acres to its existing 1,813-acre Nevagro permit at the Murdock Mountain property. The company is advancing environmental review under NEPA while continuing exploration work, including drilling that has returned average grades of 10.95% P2O5, as it builds toward a potential NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

To view the full press release, visit

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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