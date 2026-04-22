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Qatar's Municipality Ministry Launches New Online Services To Streamline Land Transactions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Municipality has unveiled a new package of electronic services for the Urban Planning Affairs sector, marking a further step in the country's ongoing digital transformation efforts a statement shared on platform X, the ministry said the services are now available on its official website, allowing users to complete a range of land-related transactions remotely and at any time newly introduced services include procedures linked to land administration, such as removing restrictive conditions, registering condition-bound land in the names of heirs, converting land between regulatory systems, and transferring restrictive conditions. Users can also apply for replacement title deeds and follow up on land management procedures online features cover surveying services, including access to survey reports and the numbering of streets, intersections, squares, and parks to the ministry, beneficiaries can access these services by logging in through the National Authentication System (NAS), selecting the required service, submitting necessary data, and uploading relevant documents. Applications can then be tracked through the user's personal account say the initiative is aimed at simplifying and standardizing land-related procedures, reducing the need for in-person visits and paper documentation, and strengthening digital integration between government entities move is part of broader efforts to enhance user experience and support Qatar's long-term digital development strategy. Ministry of Municipality Qatar Electronic Services
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