Food Pathogen Testing Market 2026: A Closer Look At Competitive Strategies And Market Leaders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The food pathogen testing market is characterized by the presence of global diagnostic companies, specialized food safety testing laboratories, and biotechnology firms offering rapid detection solutions. Companies are focusing on advanced molecular diagnostics, automation of testing workflows, real-time monitoring technologies, and development of rapid and highly sensitive detection kits to strengthen market presence and ensure compliance with stringent food safety standards. Emphasis on accuracy, reduced turnaround time, detection of multiple pathogens, regulatory compliance, and integration of digital data management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the increasingly regulated and safety-driven global food industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Food Pathogen Testing Market?

. According to our research, Eurofins Scientific SE led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company's extensive network of food testing laboratories and analytical services, which are directly involved in the food pathogen testing market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of microbiological testing, rapid pathogen detection, DNA-based analysis, and food safety auditing solutions that support contamination control, regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and risk mitigation across the global food supply chain.

How Concentrated Is The Food Pathogen Testing Market?

. The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 12% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects moderate to high technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent food safety regulations, the need for advanced diagnostic capabilities, increasing complexity of global food supply chains, and the requirement for accredited laboratory infrastructure and skilled expertise. Leading players such as Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Neogen Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Mérieux NutriSciences Corp. (Silliker, Inc.), Merck Co. & KGaA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. hold notable market shares through comprehensive testing service portfolios, global laboratory networks, strong regulatory compliance capabilities, and continuous innovation in rapid pathogen detection and molecular diagnostics. As demand for enhanced food safety, faster testing turnaround times, traceability, and compliance with international standards increases, technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

. Leading companies include:

o Eurofins Scientific SE (2%)

o SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (2%)

o Bureau Veritas SA (1%)

o Intertek Group plc (1%)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (1%)

o Neogen Corporation (1%)

o bioMerieux SA (1%)

o Mérieux NutriSciences Corp. (Silliker, Inc.) (1%)

o Merck Co. & KGaA (1%)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: KA Imaging Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Milvue Canada Inc., Qure Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Aidoc Medical Ltd., Gleamer SAS, Lunit Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., and Annalise Pty Ltd are leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: Universal Medical Imaging Group Co., Ltd., Infervision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Yitu Technology Co., Ltd., Deepwise & League of PHD Technology Co., Ltd., United Imaging Intelligence Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, iSurgery Co., Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, LPIXEL Inc., Lunit Inc., VUNO Inc., JLK Group Co., Ltd., Medipixel, Inc., Neurocle Inc., Promedius Inc., HCG Manavata Cancer Centre LLP, Qure Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd are leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: Align Technology, Inc., Lunit Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Qure Technologies Ltd are leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: EXRAY s.r.o., Align Technology, Inc., Synektik Spółka Akcyjna, ADVACAM s.r.o., and Care Mentor AI LLC are leading companies in this region.

. South America: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Qure Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hologic, Inc., and IMEXHS S.A.S are leading companies in this region.

. Middle East: Sentromer DNA Teknolojileri, Bureau Veritas SA, and Intertek Group plc are the major companies in the region.

. Africa: Al Mokhtabar, SGS Egypt Limited, Jarima Scientific Laboratories Limited, SYNLAB Nigeria, GreenHill Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Biomérieux Africa are the major companies in the region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

. Rapid and high-sensitivity PCR-based pathogen detection platforms are transforming the food pathogen testing market by enabling faster, more accurate detection of contaminants, improving routine testing efficiency, and strengthening food safety compliance across complex supply chains.

. Example: In September 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. launched its EZ-Check Salmonella spp. real-time PCR kit, designed to deliver simplified workflows and reliable detection results for food testing laboratories.

. Its advanced molecular diagnostics, high analytical sensitivity at low contamination levels, and streamlined testing processes reduce turnaround time, enhance operational efficiency, and support effective detection of pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli in routine food safety test.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

. Rapid Real-Time Testing Technologies Accelerating Faster Product Release And Quality Assurance

. High-Content Multi-Pathogen Screening Platforms Enabling Comprehensive Food Safety Analysis

. Automated High-Throughput Salmonella Testing Improving Efficiency In Food Processing Facilities

. Digitally Connected Workflows Strengthening Compliance, Traceability, And Data Management



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