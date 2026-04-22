Leamor Kahanov, Edd, ATC/L, Elected 20Th President Of Notre Dame De Namur University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced higher education leader to guide a revitalized NDNU into its next era of growth and innovation

Belmont, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced today the Board of Trustees has elected Leamor Kahanov, EdD, ATC/L, its 20th president, effective July 1, 2026. A nationally recognized higher education leader with more than two decades of executive academic experience, Dr. Kahanov joins NDNU at a defining moment, one marked by institutional revitalization, strategic transformation, and a renewed commitment to preparing students for the workforce of the future.

NDNU has emerged as a reimagined, graduate-focused university serving adult learners through flexible, career-aligned programs designed to meet the evolving needs of Silicon Valley and beyond. With growing enrollment, strengthened financial stability, and expanded academic offerings, the university is well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term impact.

“Dr. Kahanov is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader whose experience aligns seamlessly with NDNU's mission and momentum,” said Sister Jean Stoner, Chair of the NDNU Board of Trustees.“Her ability to connect academic innovation with workforce needs, community partnerships, and student success makes her the ideal leader to advance NDNU's continued growth and impact.”

Dr. Kahanov currently serves as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alvernia University, where she oversees academic strategy, enrollment integration, and institutional planning. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives that strengthen academic quality, expand access, and drive sustainable enrollment growth.

Her leadership is distinguished by a focus on innovation and workforce alignment, including the development of new academic programs, expansion of online and hybrid learning, and the creation of partnerships with corporate, government, and nonprofit organizations. These efforts have generated significant support for student success initiatives and expanded pathways for learners seeking career advancement.

“I am honored to join Notre Dame de Namur University as its 20th president and to become part of a community with such a rich history and commitment to social justice, education, and service,” said Dr. Kahanov.“NDNU is a forward-looking, student-centered institution, which resonates deeply with my passion for creating accessible, high-impact educational opportunities. I look forward to working with the NDNU community to build an innovative and sustainable future.”

Dr. Kahanov's career is distinguished by her leadership in institutional strategic planning and student success initiatives. She has co-led strategic plans at multiple universities, developed and launched new academic programs, and implemented retention strategies that increased student persistence rates. She has also demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement and revenue diversification, developing workforce-aligned programs such as“Apprentice to Degree” pathways and forming partnerships with corporate, government, and nonprofit organizations that have generated millions in annual support for academic and student success initiatives.

Dr. Kahanov holds a Doctorate in Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of San Francisco, a Master of Science in Exercise and Sports Sciences from the University of Arizona, and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and Athletic Training from Indiana University. She has also completed executive leadership programs at Harvard University and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master's in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Kurt Allen, Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533...