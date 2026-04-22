ABM Becomes First Company To Achieve ISSA's Highest-Level CIMS Green Building + Sustainability Certification With Honors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achievement sets a new benchmark for environmental performance and leadership across the cleaning and facility solutions industries

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISSA, the association for cleaning and facility solutions, today announced that ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has become the first organization to achieve the CIMS Green Building + Sustainability Certification with Honors, the highest level of certification offered within ISSA's Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) program. This milestone not only reinforces ABM's commitment to environmental stewardship but also establishes a new benchmark for sustainable practices across the cleaning and facility solutions industries.

Administered by ISSA, CIMS Green Building + Sustainability Certification with Honors represents the gold standard for organizations seeking to validate their environmental performance, resource conservation, and commitment to health and safety. Notably, it is recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council within the LEED-EB O&M v5 standard, further reinforcing its credibility and value in advancing market adoption of sustainable practices. The“with Honors” designation signifies the highest level of achievement, recognizing organizations that exceed rigorous criteria and demonstrate exceptional, measurable outcomes.

“ABM's achievement marks a defining moment for our industry,” said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff.“As the first organization to earn CIMS Green Building + Sustainability Certification with Honors, ABM is setting a powerful example of what leadership in sustainability looks like in action. This accomplishment raises the bar for our more than 1,300 BSC members and the industry at large.”

Through the comprehensive assessment process, ABM was evaluated on a wide range of criteria, including sustainable procurement, waste reduction, energy efficiency, and organizational commitment to environmental responsibility, while meeting the five core pillars of the CIMS standard: Green Cleaning Policy; Cleaning Practices & Materials; High-Performance Equipment; Indoor Environmental Quality; and Management Commitment.

Earning the certification with Honors signals to customers, stakeholders, and employees that ABM operates at the highest level of sustainability performance and operational excellence.

“At ABM, sustainability isn't a standalone initiative -- it's embedded in how we operate, how we serve our clients, and how we measure success,” said ABM SVP, Client Experience and Operations Support Bob Clarke.“Being the first company globally to earn the CIMS GB Sustainability with Honors certification reflects the rigor and accountability we bring to our cleaning operations across our entire enterprise. ABM is fully committed to helping our customers reduce environmental impact, support healthier spaces, and achieve their own sustainability goals.”

ISSA's CIMS program helps organizations implement best practices, improve service delivery, and achieve operational efficiencies while prioritizing environmental and social responsibility. As sustainability continues to be a critical focus across industries, certifications like CIMS Sustainability provide a trusted framework for measurable progress, and ABM's achievement sets a new standard for others to follow.

For more information about ISSA and the CIMS program, visit .

Learn more about how ABM Industries is turning CIMS into a competitive advantage.

About ISSA

ISSA is The Association for the Cleaning and Facility Solutions, representing more than 11,000 member organizations and professionals worldwide-including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associate service members. The association is committed to elevating the built environment by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: For more information, contact ISSA Senior Director of Marketing Jill Nuppenau at...; phone, 847-982-0800 Ext. 1367.