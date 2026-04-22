Steelworkers To Lobby Feds For Urgent Action On Existential Crisis Facing Steel Industry
“The threats to our steel sector and the tens of thousands of jobs and communities it supports cannot be overstated,” said USW National Director Marty Warren.
“The thousands of lost jobs and the economic damage already inflicted by the U.S. tariffs and trade war demand that our government develop a comprehensive steel industrial strategy,” Warren said.
“As other countries have done, our government must recognize that our domestic steel industry is not just any other industry. It is the backbone of our national economy and is vital to our long-term economic sovereignty.”
During Thursday's lobbying efforts, USW members will present federal politicians with specific measures needed to support Canadian steel producers, workers and their communities.
“The federal government has taken a number of important steps to protect the Canadian steel industry. However, greater action is needed to confront the challenges created by unprecedented global trade upheaval,” Warren said.
“Steelworkers and their communities need our government to stand up for Canadian steel, and stand up for Canadian jobs.”
The USW lobby effort is part of the union's two-day Stand Up for Steel Conference, which begins in Ottawa today, drawing Steelworkers from across the country.
For more information:
Marty Warren, USW National Director, 416-544-5951
Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630
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