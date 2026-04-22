Anna Wilding Cuts Through Political Noise, Focuses On Public Safety, Legal Fairness, And Small Business Opportunity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As political division continues to dominate headlines, Anna Wilding is shifting the conversation back to what she believes truly matters: the issues people face every day.

As a candidate for California's 32nd Congressional District, Wilding says her focus is not on political attacks, but on outcomes that directly affect people's lives.

“I'm not interested in attacking people,” Wilding says.“I'm interested in solving problems. As policy decisions and ballot initiatives take shape this year, my focus is on public safety, fairness in the legal system, and access to economic opportunity.”

-- Public Safety That Actually Works

Wilding points to the First Responder Network Authority Reauthorization Act of 2026 (H.R. 7386) as an example of policy with real impact. The bill extends FirstNet, the nationwide communication system used by first responders, through approximately 2037. The legislation strengthens oversight and ensures the system continues to evolve with newer technology.

“When disasters happen, communication is everything,” she says.“After the devastation our district experienced during the 2025 fires, we know what's at stake. If first responders can't connect, people are put at risk. They need the tools and support to protect our communities.”

-- Fairness in the Legal System

Wilding is also watching a California ballot initiative often referred to as the“Preventing Accident Victims from Self-Dealing Attorneys Act of 2026.” The measure would cap contingency fees at 25% and limit medical damages in motor vehicle accident cases.

“This means attorneys may not take cases and accident victims may not get compensated for injury and loss,” Wilding says.“We need accountability, but we also can't create barriers for people who are trying to recover after being injured. This isn't about choosing sides. Ideally, we would have universal healthcare that works overseas, with an option for private insurance. If that was the case, we may not even need these cases at all, but right now we do, so we must make it fair to consumers and yet again not let billionaire companies shape policies that do not put the American people first.”

-- Opening Doors for Small Businesses

Wilding also highlights the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act (S. 3971), signed into law in April 2026, as a step forward for entrepreneurs. The law reauthorizes federal programs that provide billions in funding to small businesses through initiatives like SBIR and STTR.

“Small businesses drive innovation, but too many are shut out of federal opportunities,” Wilding says.“Programs like these are critical, but only if people can actually access them.”

On a recent podcast by the American Small Business League, Wilding has been actively exploring how entrepreneurs can better navigate these systems and compete for funding.

“If we want a stronger economy, we have to make sure small businesses have a real shot,” she says. Women are also underperforming in being awarded federal contracts, so we must change that. Education on what is available is needed as well.“

-- A Return to What Actually Matters

For Wilding, the campaign is about cutting through distraction and focusing on real issues.

“People are tired of the noise,” she says.

She also stresses the need to reflect the full range of voices across California's 32nd District, one of the most diverse in the state.

“This district is diverse for a reason, it's made up of real people with real stories,” she says.“My job is to listen and make sure every one of those voices is represented. Less noise. More results.”

About Anna Wilding

Anna Wilding is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in California's 32nd District, challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman. An award-winning filmmaker, Senior White House correspondent, entrepreneur, nonprofit founder, and disaster relief volunteer, she brings a wide range of real-world experience into her campaign.

A longtime resident of the district, Wilding is focused on the issues she believes matter most to everyday people, including housing affordability, access to healthcare, clean energy job creation, and government accountability. She has been endorsed by the Progressive Democratic Club and is running on a platform centered on practical, solutions-driven policies.

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Anna Wilding is available for interviews.