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Wisdomtree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Publication Of Prospectus


2026-04-22 12:46:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
22 April 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Publication of Prospectus

The following base prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised ETP Securities by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Prospectus”).

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

multi-asset-prospectus-2026?sc_lang=en-gb

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the meanings given in the Prospectus. For further information, please contact:
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc
....


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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