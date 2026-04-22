Arunachal Guv Parnaik Urges Students To Become Innovators And Nation-Builders

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 22 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday urged students to strive for excellence as job creators, innovators, and problem solvers, while contributing actively to society and the nation through their knowledge and skills.

Addressing the 6th Convocation of Arunodaya University at its new Jollang campus in Itanagar, the Governor said that students represent the future of Arunachal Pradesh as well as of the nation, and that their role in shaping a progressive and inclusive India is both vital and indispensable.

He encouraged them to aim for excellence not merely for personal success, but as contributors to society, community development, and nation-building, stressing that education must ultimately serve a larger social purpose.

The Governor called upon them to be responsible in their conduct, compassionate in their outlook, and proactive in bringing about positive change as active and aware partners in building a stronger, more resilient, and more progressive India.

Emphasising that education is a continuous and lifelong journey, he advised the graduating students to remain curious, adaptable, and committed to continuous learning in a rapidly evolving global environment shaped by Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and technological advancements.

Lt Gen Parnaik encouraged them to embrace technology with confidence and responsibility, while also remembering that true strength lies in critical thinking, ethical values, sound character, and the courage to innovate and take initiative.

Stressing the importance of cultivating a scientific temper and of questioning and challenging the status quo, the Governor exhorted the graduating students to become agents of transformation who contribute meaningfully to the development of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the nation at large.

He commended the management, faculty, and staff of Arunodaya University for their dedication to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and shaping responsible, socially conscious, and value-driven citizens.

He also lauded the University's diverse academic programmes and its recognition by esteemed bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bar Council of India (BCI), and Association of Indian Universities (AIU), among others.

Additionally, the Governor appreciated the institution's social outreach initiatives, including blood donation camps, legal aid services, and the Green Campus Mission, noting that these initiatives reflect a strong and commendable sense of social responsibility and community engagement.

Calling upon faculty members to go beyond the traditional role of imparting knowledge, he urged them to act as mentors and guides who inspire curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking, while aligning education with skill development and practical, real-world applications.

Encouraging graduates to stay connected with their alma mater as proud alumni, he invited them to contribute through mentorship, collaboration, and continued engagement, and to emerge as catalysts of progress, innovation, and nation-building in their respective fields.

A total of 143 graduates, including 31 undergraduates, were conferred degrees at the 6th Convocation of Arunodaya University held at the Jollang campus in Itanagar.

Notably, 9 out of the 11 gold medals awarded to toppers were secured by female students, reflecting their outstanding academic performance and continued excellence in higher education.

The university currently has 1,610 students, including 1,321 from Arunachal Pradesh, and a faculty strength of 59 members.

It offers a comprehensive academic ladder with multidisciplinary programmes aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including skill-integrated degree courses and professional programmes approved by regulatory bodies such as the UGC, AICTE, BCI, and other statutory authorities.