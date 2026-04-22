Geospatial Analytics Market Trends And Global Growth Forecasts Broken Down By Region, 2019-2032
Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Technology, Type of Deployment, Organization Size, Type of Vertical, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global geospatial analytics market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 93.49 billion in the current year to USD 362.45 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.11% during the forecast period up to 2035.
Geospatial analytics employs geographic information system (GIS) and satellite technologies to examine spatial patterns and trends. This market has expanded beyond its initial use in natural resource cataloging to diverse applications like telecommunications, military, weather prediction, and logistics.
Its function extends to providing location-based services, which enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The growth is driven by the demand for real-time geographic insights, urban planning, smart city developments, and agricultural advancements. Key sectors pushing this growth include retail, marketing, and healthcare.
Geospatial Analytics Market: Key Segments
Market Share by Type of Component
The solution segment currently holds the majority share, offering tools like GIS and predictive modeling crucial for operational strategies in sectors such as defense and agriculture. The services segment, however, is poised for higher growth due to the rising need for expertise in leveraging these tools effectively.
Market Share by Type of Technology
GIS technology dominates due to its prowess in location-based analysis and integration capabilities with AI. The remote sensing segment is expected to witness considerable growth due to advancements in sensor tech and real-time data applications.
Market Share by Type of Deployment
Cloud-based solutions hold significant market share due to scalability and cost benefits, though on-premises deployments are growing for enhanced security advantages.
Market Share by Organization Size
Large enterprises lead the market due to their ability to invest in infrastructure and skilled talent crucial for managing vast data. SMEs are catching up, driven by accessible cloud solutions and specialized applications.
Market Share by Type of Vertical
Defense and intelligence sectors currently hold the largest share due to spatial data needs. The logistics and supply chain sector is expected to grow rapidly, spurred by demands for location-based services in retail.
Market Share by Geographical Regions
North America currently dominates, while Asia is projected to experience the best growth, spurred by smart city projects, urbanization, and agricultural sector advancements.
Research Coverage:
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Competitive Landscape Company Profiles SWOT Analysis Value Chain Analysis
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What factors influence market evolution? Which are the top market companies? What is the current market size and future trajectory? How is the opportunity distributed across segments?
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Comprehensive market insights for strategic decisions Competitive dynamics understanding for optimized positioning In-depth analysis of trends to leverage growth opportunities
Market Segmentation
Type of Component:
- Solution Data Integration and ETL Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis Others Service Consulting Services Deployment & Integration Training, Support, and Maintenance
Type of Technology:
- GIS GPS Remote Sensing Others
Type of Deployment:
- Cloud-based On-Premises
Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Type of Vertical:
- Agriculture Automotive & Transportation BFSI Defense & Intelligence Education Energy & Utility Government Healthcare & Life Science Logistics & Supply Chain Mining & Natural Resources Real Estate & Construction Security Others
Geographical Regions:
- North America Europe Asia Latin America Middle East and North Africa Rest of the World
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Alphabet Alteryx Blue Marble Geographic Calipar CARTO Descartes Lab Esri Global Fugro General Electric Geomatic Consulting GIS HERE Global Hexagon Maplarge Microsoft Oracle Orbica Orbital Insights Pasco Precisely Holdings RMSI Skymap Global TomTom International Trimble
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