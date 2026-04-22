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Advanced Ceramics Market Review 2019-2025 And Forecast 2026-2032: Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Ferrite, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Titanate, Zirconia, Others


2026-04-22 11:46:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia leads in demand due to rapid industrialization. Key growth areas include bioceramics in healthcare and electronics, with a focus on innovation.

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Product Class, Type of Application, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global advanced ceramics market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, projected to escalate from USD 47.15 billion in the current year to USD 86.70 billion by 2035. This significant expansion, marked by a CAGR of 6.28%, underscores the rising demand across various industry verticals.

The advanced ceramics market is categorized based on material type, product class, application type, end-use industry, and geographical region.

Type of Material

  • Alumina
  • Aluminum Nitride
  • Ferrite
  • Silicon Carbide
  • Silicon Nitride
  • Titanate
  • Zirconia
  • Others

The alumina segment currently dominates the market due to its remarkable thermal stability and wear resistance, with titanate poised for a higher growth rate.

Product Class

  • Ceramic Coatings
  • Ceramic Filters
  • CMCs
  • Monolithic
  • Others

Monolithic ceramics lead the market due to their excellent temperature resistance and durability, whereas ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

Type of Application

  • Armors
  • Bioceramics
  • Brake Calipers
  • Cutting Tools
  • Engine Parts
  • Electrical Equipment
  • Filters
  • Furnace Tubes
  • Wear Parts
  • Others

Bioceramics are currently at the forefront, driven by healthcare advancements, with electrical equipment applications set to outpace others in growth.

End Use Industry

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive
  • Biotechnology
  • Chemical
  • Defense & Security
  • Energy & Power
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Medical
  • Machinery & Metal Processing
  • Transportation
  • Others

The electrical and electronics sector garners the largest share, propelled by technological proliferation and demand for high-performance materials.

Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Other regions

Asia predominates the regional landscape attributed to burgeoning industrial sectors and robust infrastructure growth.

Insights and Competitive Landscape

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, providing a detailed segmentation study and insights into competitive parameters, including company profiles, competitive benchmarks, and future market opportunities.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

  • Gain detailed insights into market revenue projections and competitive dynamics
  • Optimize business strategies using a complete market overview
  • Understand key market drivers and challenges to capitalize on growth prospects

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 211
Forecast Period 2026-2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $47.15 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $86.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2%
Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • 3M
  • AGC Ceramics
  • Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing
  • Applied Ceramics
  • Blasch Precision Ceramics
  • CeramTec
  • COI Ceramics
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  • CoorsTek
  • EBARA
  • Elan Technology
  • Ferrotec
  • Ferro
  • Industriekeramik Hochrhein
  • Insaco
  • KYOCERA
  • MARUWA
  • Materion
  • McDanel Advanced Ceramic
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • NGK Insulators
  • Nishimura Advanced Ceramics
  • Oerlikon
  • Ortech Advanced Ceramics
  • Paul Rauschert
  • Precision Ceramics
  • Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
  • S&S Advance Ceramics
  • Small Precision Tools
  • Superior Advanced Ceramics
  • Technocera
  • Vesuvius
  • Wonik

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Advanced Ceramics Market
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