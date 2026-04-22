Joyce University Expands Nursing Education To Residents In Indiana And Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexible, hybrid nursing programs now available for residents in two additional states

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspiring nurses in Indiana and Florida can now prepare for RN licensure in as few as 20 months. Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences announced today that it is expanding its innovative hybrid pre- and post-licensure nursing programs into the Hoosier and Sunshine states, reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality nursing education nationwide.

Joyce University continues to expand beyond its Utah origins, now offering pre-licensure programs across 17 states. This growth reflects the University's dedication to addressing the nationwide shortage of skilled nurses through flexible, career-focused educational pathways.

“Joyce University exists to create opportunities that change lives and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Josh Knotts, President and CEO of Joyce University.“Our expansion into Indiana and Florida is another step forward in that mission, increasing access to high-quality nursing education and helping meet the growing demand for nurses.”

With this expansion, students in Indiana and Florida will have access to Joyce University's robust range of nursing programs, including the 20-month Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), traditional three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (aBSN) for career changers.

For those seeking career advancement, the University also offers two online post-licensure programs, the four-semester RN to BSN and the three-semester Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Leadership or Education.

“At Joyce, academic quality and student outcomes are at the center of what we do,” said Joyce University's Chief Operating Officer Patrick Rombalski.“As we expand into Indiana and Florida, we are focused on delivering a consistent, high-quality experience that supports students from enrollment through graduation and prepares compassionate, practice-ready nurses.”

Joyce University's hybrid education model combines convenient online coursework with immersive, hands-on skills training at the Joyce Johnson Center of Simulation in Draper, Utah. Local clinical placements in Indiana and Florida allow students to gain valuable real-world experience while learning within their own communities.

Enrollment for Indiana and Florida students is now open, with the next cohort beginning on August 31, 2026.

For more information about Joyce University programs or employment opportunities, visit joyce.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its pre-licensure programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, Joyce University enables aspiring nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program and by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

CONTACT: Brittany Cooper Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences 5016286737...