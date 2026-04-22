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Polyamide 11 & 12 (PA11 & PA12) Global And Regional Market Analysis 2022-2032 With Insights Into Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical/Industrial, And Other Sectors


2026-04-22 11:31:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyamide 11 & 12 (PA11 & PA12) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global PA11 and PA12 market is projected to reach 148 thousand metric tons by 2032, with market value increasing from USD 1.48 billion to USD 1.94 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 3.9% in value from 2025 to 2032. Growth stems from increased adoption in automotive systems, industrial tubing, and high-performance polymers in electronics. The deployment in electric vehicles, advanced industrial equipment, and additive manufacturing technologies further fuels long-term expansion.

Geopolitical Impact

Recent Middle East developments introduce uncertainty into global petrochemical markets, possibly affecting high-performance polymers. Although PA11 derives from bio-based sources, it relies on petrochemical-based energy, making its supply vulnerable to disruptions. PA12, though, is closely tied to crude oil markets, susceptible to price fluctuations and regional logistics issues. The precise 2026 market impact remains uncertain, yet potential feedstock volatility and increased freight costs are signaled. Our team continuously monitors the evolving situation.

Regional Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominates, accounting for 52% of global demand in 2025, projected at 81 thousand metric tons by 2032, driven by automotive, electronics, and industrial growth in China, Japan, and South Korea. The Rest of World segment will record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.3%, due to increasing high-performance polymer adoption in emerging markets. Meanwhile, Europe and the U.S. remain significant markets but lose share as Asia-Pacific strengthens its market position.

Product and Application Analysis

PA12 maintains its dominance, comprising 75% of demand in 2025, expected to reach 109 thousand metric tons by 2032, driven by its utility in automotive fuel systems and industrial applications. PA11 represents the remaining share, with a CAGR of 3.9%, driven by bio-based material demand in automotive, oil & gas, and consumer goods sectors. Mechanical/industrial applications hold the largest share, valued at USD 874.6 million by 2032, with automotive & transportation growing rapidly at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching USD 645.4 million. The electrical & electronics segment expands similarly, leveraging high-performance insulation materials in electronics and EV systems.

Market Report Scope

This report analyzes the PA11 & PA12 market by product type and application from 2022 to 2032, projecting data in metric tons and USD. It profiles major industry players and discusses recent corporate, product, and industrial developments, offering a comprehensive industry view.

  • Historical Period: 2022-2025
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2032
  • Units: Volume in Metric Tons and Value in USD
  • Companies Mentioned: 6
    • Arkema Group
    • EMS-CHEMIE AG
    • Evonik Industries AG
    • Shandong Dongchen New Technology Co., Ltd.
    • Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd.
    • Ube Industries, Ltd.

Geographic Regions:

  • United States
  • Europe (including France, Germany, Italy, UK)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea)
  • Rest of World

Product Types:

  • Polyamide 11
  • Polyamide 12

End-Use Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Consumer Goods
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Mechanical/Industrial
  • Other Sectors (Textiles, Medical, Packaging, Aerospace)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 230
Forecast Period 2025-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9%
Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Polyamide 11 & 12 (PA11 & PA12) Market
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