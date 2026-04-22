Telangana Aims To Have Best Road Network By 2028

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telangana aims to have the best road network in the country by 2028 and plans to undertake road development works at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore.

At a special review meeting on road construction and infrastructure development on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy directed officials to treat the Rs 98,000-crore road development programme as a top priority and ensure its swift execution.

The Ministers said that, in an unprecedented move in the history of the undivided state, road construction and development works worth Rs 98,000 crore are being undertaken.

They emphasised that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is taking all necessary steps to make Telangana the number one state in India in road infrastructure by the end of 2028.

Minister Venkat Reddy announced that the prestigious Indian Roads Congress (IRC) conference, which attracts contractors and infrastructure experts from across India and the world, will be held in November 2026 at Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Limited in Hyderabad.

He added that he was able to secure the event for Hyderabad due to his rapport with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, despite competition from Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

The Minister also recalled that Mohan Nayak from the state has been elected as the IRC President.

He expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for releasing the necessary funds for organising the event.

He expressed confidence that the IRC meeting would bring in investments exceeding Rs 20,000 crore to the state.

The road development works to be undertaken include approach roads worth Rs 148 crore to resolve connectivity issues in around 300 villages.

Minister Venkat Reddy said that Under the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), 6,000 km of roads are being developed at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

Price bids have been completed, and works will commence shortly.

The Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore into an eight-lane corridor (six main lanes and two service lanes).

Flyovers and bridges at accident-prone black spots, including Choutuppal and Chityal, are being constructed with Rs 500 crore.

A greenfield road project from Future City to Amaravati–Bandar Port is being planned at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, with alignment proposals submitted to the Centre.

A parallel alignment for a bullet train has also been proposed.

The Minister added that Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for a 52-km elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam.

He said that Rs 36,000 crore has been sanctioned for the Regional Ring Road, described as a game-changing project.

The state has already deposited Rs 628 crore as its share for land acquisition of the northern section with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A double-decker elevated corridor from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar is being taken up at a cost of Rs 941 crore, with Rs 741 crore from the Centre and Rs 200 crore from the state.

Minister Venkat Reddy added that new roads are being constructed in villages lacking connectivity, and single-lane roads are being upgraded to double-lane roads.

He also highlighted that about 6,500 people lost their lives in road accidents in the state in 2025.

Taking this seriously, the state government is implementing large-scale road development along with road safety initiatives such as the "Arrive Alive" programme.