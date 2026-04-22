Maha Govt Approves Metro Line 5-A, HUDCO Loans For Key Expressway Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet Infrastructure Development Committee on Wednesday approved the construction of Mumbai Metro Line 5-A (Phases 1 and 2), with a total investment of Rs 18,130.55 crore.

Additionally, the committee sanctioned the procurement of loans from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited for land acquisition for three ambitious expressway projects, Nagpur-Gondia, Bhandara-Gadchiroli, and Nagpur-Chandrapur.

Furthermore, a proposal of Rs 1,063 crore for Phase 2 works related to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was also approved.

According to the Chief Minister, Metro Line 5-A will benefit 6.9 million residents.

He stated that the approved Metro Line 5-A will span 34.21 km and include 19 stations.

He said that Phase 1 comprises Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka and Phase 2 includes Dhamankar Naka to Durgadi, while the Line 5-A extension will cover Durgadi–Kalyan–Ulhasnagar.

The Chief Minister said that this project is expected to benefit approximately 6.9 million people in Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar, reducing travel time by 40–50 per cent.

He directed officials to expedite coordination with the Central Government and relevant departments to obtain the necessary clearances.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to establish a strict "Project Implementation Schedule" for the Nagpur-Gondia Expressway, Bhandara-Gadchiroli Expressway, and Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway.

The Nagpur-Gondia Expressway is 162.57 km at an estimated cost of Rs 19,582.19 crore. Approval was granted for Rs 3,162.18 crore for land acquisition.

The Bhandara-Gadchiroli Expressway is 94.24 km, and approval was granted for land acquisition worth Rs 931.15 crore.

The 204.79 km Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway was also approved, with clearance for Rs 2,353.94 crore for land acquisition.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these projects are vital for boosting connectivity and industry in the Vidarbha region and should be completed within six years.

He directed the department to resolve loan-related matters with the Finance Department and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited immediately, the government release said.

Moreover, to ensure high-quality facilities for devotees attending the Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Chief Minister approved a Rs 1,063 crore proposal for Phase 2 works.

This includes parking facilities, water supply, electrical works, health services, solid waste management, and a Main Control Room.

He urged authorities to complete these infrastructure projects rapidly to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.