'Opposition To Quota Issue Puts Cong On Wrong Side Of Women's Empowerment'

MENAFN - IANS) Dibrugarh, April 22 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, accusing them of standing on the“wrong side of women's empowerment” by opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to enhance women's representation in legislative bodies.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP district office in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said that the opposition to the proposed legislation, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and state legislatures, reflects what he described as a lack of commitment towards ensuring women's rightful and adequate representation in the country's political framework.

He asserted that the BJP and its supporters would continue to protest and mobilise public opinion against forces opposing the bill, underlining that there can be no compromise on women's rights, dignity, and equal participation in governance.

“The bill is a historic step towards ensuring that women get their due share in decision-making processes at all levels. Equal participation of women and men is essential for the country's holistic and inclusive development,” Sonowal said while elaborating on the significance of the proposed legislation.

The Dibrugarh MP noted that the legislation, recently introduced by the Centre, was expected to receive broad-based and bipartisan support given its importance in advancing gender equality and inclusive governance. However, he expressed disappointment over the stance taken by the Congress and its allies on the issue.

“Women constitute nearly half of the country's population, yet their representation in legislative bodies remains limited to around 15–16 per cent. This imbalance is both unjust and unsustainable and needs to be corrected through concrete policy measures,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Sonowal said that despite being in power for several decades, the party failed to take decisive and sustained steps to ensure adequate political representation for women across institutions.

In contrast, he highlighted the BJP-led NDA government's focus on women-centric policies under the leadership of the Prime Minister, citing flagship schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and the Swachh Bharat Mission as initiatives that have contributed significantly to women's social, economic, and financial empowerment.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the vision of“women-led development”, Sonowal said that women should not remain mere beneficiaries of welfare schemes but must play a leading and active role in governance, policymaking, and nation-building.

He added that political parties opposing measures aimed at strengthening women's rights and representation are likely to face a strong and decisive response from women across the country in the times ahead.