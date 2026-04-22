UAE B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $1.97 Billion Market Market Intensifies As Tabby And Tamara Expand While Banks And Regulated Fintech Platforms Challenge SME Credit Ecosystem

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 37.7% on an annual basis to reach US$1.50 billion in 2025. United Arab Emirates B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 23.9% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$4.66 billion by 2030.

The UAE is the leading B2B BNPL market in the Middle East, combining its free trade zone commercial infrastructure, government-backed digitisation initiatives, and status as a global financial hub to create conditions uniquely suited to B2B BNPL growth. Providers including Tabby for Business, Tamara Business, and Beehive are embedding payment terms into free zone trade platforms, construction procurement portals, and SME business networks, supported by the UAE Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme. The UAE's network of free trade zones including JAFZA, DMCC, and Dubai Internet City hosts thousands of trading and distribution companies that conduct high-volume B2B transactions where payment terms are a standard commercial requirement.

The UAE's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the government's D33 economic agenda targeting Dubai's GDP doubling by 2033, which includes specific commitments to digitising trade finance. The DIFC and ADGM financial free zones provide common law regulatory frameworks that reduce barriers for international B2B BNPL providers seeking a GCC entry point. Over the next 2-4 years, the UAE is expected to develop into a regional hub for GCC B2B BNPL, with Dubai-based providers expanding to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years



The UAE B2B BNPL market will grow rapidly as trade finance digitisation advances under the Central Bank's transformation programme and as government SME support programs channel increasing volumes to participating providers.

Saudi Arabia will be the primary expansion market for UAE-based B2B BNPL providers, given its larger economy, Vision 2030 SME development agenda, and the bilateral trade relationship between the two countries. Tabby and Tamara are already positioned for Saudi expansion.

Bank competition will intensify as Emirates NBD, ADCB, and First Abu Dhabi Bank develop more sophisticated digital trade finance products. Fintech providers will respond by deepening specialisation in free zone trade and construction supply chain verticals. International B2B BNPL providers using DIFC as an entry point will increase in number, attracted by the combination of UAE market growth, GCC expansion potential, and the DIFC regulatory sandbox.

Key Players and New Entrants



Tabby for Business: The B2B extension of MENA consumer BNPL leader Tabby, making it the region's first fintech unicorn. Tabby operates across UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait with over 30,000 brand partners.

Tamara Business: The B2B extension of Saudi-based Tamara, which expanded into UAE with a B2B payment terms product. Tamara's focus on the GCC market and its Saudi Arabia operational base provides a natural multi-market expansion path for UAE B2B BNPL.

Beehive: A DFSA-regulated Dubai-based SME lending platform that provides B2B credit and supply chain finance, operating under DIFC's regulatory framework. Beehive's DFSA regulation provides institutional credibility that newer, unlicensed competitors cannot immediately match.

Tarabut Gateway: A Bahrain and UAE-based open banking infrastructure provider that is developing B2B underwriting data capabilities for the GCC market, enabling B2B BNPL providers to access UAE Central Bank-compliant bank transaction data. Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank have both developed digital trade finance products for SME customers, representing the major bank competitive threat to fintech B2B BNPL providers in the UAE mid-market segment.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



Tamara expanded from Saudi Arabia into UAE with a B2B payment terms product, becoming the second regional consumer BNPL leader to launch a UAE B2B product. Emirates NBD launched an enhanced digital trade finance platform for SME customers, incorporating automated credit assessment using bank transaction history and offering same-day decisions on trade finance.

Regulatory Changes



The DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority) updated its lending and credit rules in 2024 to include digital B2B lending within its regulated activity categories, providing B2B BNPL providers in DIFC with a clear licensing pathway. The UAE Ministry of Economy published SME financing guidelines recommending minimum standards for digital lending products offered to UAE SMEs, including cost transparency, responsible lending assessments, and complaint handling requirements.

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