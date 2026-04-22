Chandigarh Police Re-Issues Notice To Author Madhu Kishwar In Viral Video Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) Chandigarh police said on Wednesday that a notice has been issued for the second time to Delhi-based author and activist Madhu Kishwar after an FIR was registered against her for alleged circulation of forged and misleading content on social media.

Speaking to IANS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said, "A Chandigarh-based complainant reported that a post and video had been shared on social media, misrepresenting facts and making false statements about a constitutional authority. It was also found that the video actually belonged to someone else."

She added that an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint and a preliminary verification was also conducted.

"During the investigation, it was found that certain social media accounts, mentioned in the FIR, had further shared the misleading content. Some vulgar comments were also made, which amount to a violation of the IT Act. As part of the investigation, the accused has been issued a notice to join the probe," she said.

Regarding the other social media accounts, the SSP said that the police is resolving it through social media agencies and telecom service providers.

"We are trying to identify and confirm the culprits behind this," she added.

About the notice issued to academician Madhu Kishwar, SSP Kaur said, "Madhu Kishwar is the person to whom we had issued a notice. She was called for questioning, but she did not appear today. Our team has gone again to serve her notice. Further legal proceedings will be carried out, and the process is still ongoing."

"Our team has re-issued the notice for the coming days, and she will be required to join the investigation," Kaur emphasised.

Meanwhile, Madhu Kishwar in a social media post on Tuesday had alleged that the police visited her on Monday night to issue a notice in the case.

In another X post on Wednesday, she claimed that while the police again visited her to serve a notice, she was not provided with a copy of the FIR.

"The policemen who came with yet another notice were from Chandigarh police, with one person from Delhi Police. I am shocked that even this team refused to give me a copy of FIR but expect me to appear in Chandigarh Police Station's Sector- 26 on April 25," Kishwar said in a post on X.

Significantly, SSP Chandigarh mentioned that the one who was found in the real video has joined the preliminary investigation.

"We have done the preliminary verification and statement has been recorded which is also being verified," she said.