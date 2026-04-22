BEL Kicks Off FY27 With Defence Orders Worth Rs 569 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured orders worth Rs 569 crore, commencing the order acquisition for the current financial year 2026-27.

Major orders received include avionics, EW systems, high-energy lasers, communication equipment, tank sub-systems, laser-based fuzes, test equipment, upgrades, spares and services, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday.

BEL has established a strong position in the defence sector with a total order book of around Rs 74,000 crore as of April 1, 2026.

During FY26, BEL secured orders worth roughly Rs 30,000 crore, contributing to a robust revenue increase and a record turnover of Rs 26,750 crore.

The company has also expanded its global footprint, with an export order book of $495 million and a 33.65 per cent growth in export sales in FY26.

BEL is capitalising on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced electronic warfare, and autonomous platforms.

The surge is driven by strong government emphasis on indigenisation (Make in India), reducing import dependence, and enhancing domestic production capability.

BEL on Tuesday signed an MoU with Bit Mapper Integration Technologies Pvt Ltd (BMIT), a global provider of Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) solutions, to collaborate on the design, development and manufacturing of advanced electronic modules, subsystems, and systems for defence electronics and aerospace, specifically targeting critical technology domains such as electronic warfare (EW), naval radars, and drones.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen efforts towards fostering indigenous design and production capabilities in advanced technology domains critical to national defence.

BEL, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is a leader in India's defence and strategic electronics sector. BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit enterprise with a portfolio of over 600 products spanning radars & fire control systems, weapon systems, communication & network-centric systems, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, electro-optics, anti-submarine warfare systems, tank electronics & gun upgrades, homeland security, civilian products, and strategic components.

As part of its diversification strategy, BEL is also expanding into sectors such as civil aviation, unmanned systems, railway & metro systems, network & cyber security, smart city solutions, space electronics, arms & ammunition, seekers, medical electronics, and Artificial Intelligence.

BEL's standalone net profit jumped 20.81 per cent to Rs 1,590.06 crore on a 23.72 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,121.98 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.