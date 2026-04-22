Explore Minnesota Film Celebrates 30 Years Of Fargo And Welcomes Its Next Chapter In Filmmaking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The milestone anniversary of the Academy Award-winning film spotlights Minnesota's lasting influence on American storytelling and its continued investment in the creative economy, including the launch of a new in-state grant program.

ST. PAUL, MN, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Explore Minnesota Film released a promotional video,“On the Case Again,” inspired by the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning film Fargo, showcasing all Minnesota has to offer, from best-in-class filmmakers and authentic locations to supportive communities and hard-working cast and crew. Explore Minnesota Film and FilmNorth are partnering to launch the 10,000 Stories Fund, a new grant opportunity supporting film, television and digital media projects set in Minnesota.

The 10,000 Stories Fund, created by FilmNorth in partnership with Explore Minnesota Film, will support ten creative teams with a $10,000 development grant, along with structured professional development as they draft scripts rooted in Minnesota's landscapes, history and communities. Participants will have opportunities to connect with Minnesota-based producers, location scouts, festival programmers and industry leaders to solidify their projects and present works-in-progress to Minnesota audiences. FilmNorth will solicit applications from April 22, 2026, to June 5, 2026, at filmnorth.

“As Minnesota marks the 30th anniversary of Fargo, we're building on our creative legacy at a time when states across the country are competing for production, talent and investment,” said Nell Lawrenz-Wareham, Deputy Director of Explore Minnesota Film.“By offering incentives and supporting the 10,000 Stories Fund, we're not only elevating local storytellers and driving production jobs across communities, but also positioning Minnesota as a leader, investing in new ideas and voices. Minnesota will stand out once again as a place where incredible stories come to life.”

Minnesota-made films like“Fargo,”“Grumpy Old Men,”“North Country,”“The Mighty Ducks,”“Beautiful Girls,”“Sweet Land,”“Marmalade” and“Jingle All the Way” have long showcased the state's unique character and storytelling appeal. These two initiatives, made possible by Explore Minnesota Film, aim to catalyze a wave of new productions that contribute to the state's creative economy, and launch the next golden era of film production in Minnesota.

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About Explore Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is the marketing and promotion agency for the State of Minnesota. Our mission is to support and help Minnesota's economy grow sustainably through innovative marketing, industry partnerships and authentic storytelling, showcasing Minnesota as the premier state for travel, quality of life and economic opportunity. Explore Minnesota Film, a division of Explore Minnesota, works to attract and support creative production statewide by promoting Minnesota's locations, crews, and our $93 million film production tax credit program. To learn more about making your project in the Star of the North, visit.

About FilmNorth

FilmNorth is one of the largest filmmaker-support organizations in the Midwest, providing education, funding, mentorship, exhibition and community resources to a diverse range of creators working in film, television and media arts. To learn more, visit.

CONTACT: Hannah Johnson BVK (262) 689-9985... Jake Juliot Explore Minnesota (651) 757-1864...