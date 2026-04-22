Telos Expands TSA Precheck Enrollment With New Location At Elko Regional Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enrollment center brings convenient TSA PreCheck access to travelers across northeastern Nevada

ASHBURN, Va. and ELKO, Nev., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand access to TSA PreCheck with the opening of a new enrollment location at Elko Regional Airport (EKO) in Elko, Nevada.

Enrollment center location:

Elko Regional Airport

975 Terminal Way

Elko, NV 89801

Hours of operation (by appointment only):

Monday–Thursday: 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday–Sunday: Closed

The launch of the enrollment center at EKO represents the ongoing expansion of Telos' national TSA PreCheck enrollment network, bringing convenient enrollment options directly to travelers in northeastern Nevada's Great Basin region and surrounding communities.

Kara Vera, Elko Regional Airport's Security Coordinator said offering TSA PreCheck enrollment at EKO enhances the overall travel experience for passengers flying from the airport.

“We're excited to partner with Telos to bring TSA PreCheck enrollment to Elko Regional Airport,” Vera said.“Elko Regional Airport serves as a vital transportation hub for northeastern Nevada, connecting residents and business travelers to major cities, and supporting the region's mining, ranching, and tourism industries. Offering this enrollment service locally makes it more convenient for our community to enjoy a smoother, more efficient airport experience.”

“Expanding access to TSA PreCheck is a key part of our mission at Telos,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.“By bringing enrollment services to Elko, we're helping ensure that travelers across northeastern Nevada have convenient, local access to TSA PreCheck – without needing to travel outside the region.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from expedited security screening at over 200 participating U.S. airport checkpoints. Travelers can keep shoes, belts, and light jackets on, and leave laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll and schedule an appointment by visiting the official Telos TSA PreCheck website: . Existing TSA PreCheck members can also renew online, regardless of which provider they originally enrolled with.

Telos now offers TSA PreCheck enrollment at over 500 locations nationwide, making it easier than ever for travelers to find a convenient enrollment center. A full list of locations is available at: /tsa-precheck-locations.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is an official provider of TSA PreCheck®enrollment services, offering fast and convenient enrollment and renewal at locations nationwide, including 500 Office Depot® and OfficeMax® stores. Learn more and enroll today at /.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media: ...

Investors: ...