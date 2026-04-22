Scworx Announces Two New Customer Wins Through Strategic Partner Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (“SCWorx” or the“Company”), a leading provider of data management, analytics, and supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that it has secured two new customers through a strategic partner relationship. Both customers are currently engaged in preparatory data initiatives in advance of planned ERP implementations.

The new engagements underscore SCWorx's growing role as a critical data readiness and normalization partner in enterprise system transformations. Each customer will leverage SCWorx's platform to standardize, cleanse, and structure key operational and financial data sets required for successful deployment within the Workday environment.

“Data integrity and standardization are foundational to realizing the full value of an ERP implementation,” said Tim Hannibal, Chief Executive Officer of SCWorx.“These new customer wins reflect the strength of our partner ecosystem and validate our positioning as a trusted provider of data readiness solutions in complex enterprise transformations.”

Through its partner-led channel strategy, SCWorx continues to expand its footprint among healthcare organizations undertaking large-scale ERP or critical business system upgrades. The Company's solutions are designed to accelerate implementation timelines, reduce downstream integration risk, and improve long-term data governance outcomes.

The two new customers are currently in the data preparation phase, with implementation timelines aligned to their broader ERP deployment schedules. SCWorx expects these engagements to contribute to near-term revenue and to create opportunities for expanded scope as the implementations progress.

About SCWorx Corp.

SCWorx is a provider of data management and analytics solutions focused on improving operational efficiency, data accuracy, and cost savings for healthcare organizations. The Company's platform enables the normalization, aggregation, and analysis of complex data sets to support supply chain optimization, financial performance, and regulatory compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

SCWorx Investor Relations

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