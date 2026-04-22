Piedmont Advantage Credit Union To Combine With Truliant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winston-Salem, N.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truliant Federal Credit Union and Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced they have signed a definitive agreement to combine, uniting two mission-driven credit unions that are dedicated to the well-being of their members and the communities they serve.

When the merger is complete, the combined credit union will serve more than 360,000 members and operate more than 40 locations under the Truliant name and charter, with about $6 billion in assets. The combination strengthens the cooperatives – each of which has been serving members for more than 70 years – and allows for more investment in member service and community-focused banking.

Few, if any, layoffs are expected as part of this combination. While some roles may evolve as teams align, the focus is on strengthening the organization and growing together.

“This is an opportunity to build on what both organizations already do so well. By bringing our teams together, we can expand our impact and deliver even more meaningful value for the members we serve each day,” said Todd Hall, President and CEO of Truliant.“We share the same values, the same commitment to people and community, and the same belief in doing what's right for our members, and for each other.”

“This is a people-first partnership, grounded in shared values and a clear sense of purpose. It is a proactive, strategic decision that leverages our strengths and supports our evolution,” said Dion Williams, President and CEO of PACU.“We recognize an opportunity to deliver more to our members, employees, and communities. They will continue to receive the same level of attention they count on.”

The proposed combination, which has been unanimously supported by the Boards of Directors of both organizations, is subject to regulatory approvals and a vote by PACU's membership. The merger is expected to close by early 2027 and Todd Hall will lead the combined credit union. Williams will assist with the transition and remain involved until it is complete.

Until the transition is completed, both credit unions will continue to operate as independent entities. There will be no impact on services for members.





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About Truliant Federal Credit Union

Truliant is a not-for-profit financial institution based in Winston-Salem, N.C. that improves lives by providing great service and straightforward financial solutions. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and serves more than 334,000 members. A top 100 U.S. credit union, Truliant has more than 35 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., Piedmont Advantage Credit Union is a not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, with six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the region. Founded in 1949, PACU has grown to serve nearly 28,000 members who reside, work, worship, or attend school in six counties across central North Carolina.





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Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

CONTACT: Heath Combs Truliant Federal Credit Union... 336.442.5736 Kim E. Adkins Piedmont Advantage Credit Union... 336.930.2702