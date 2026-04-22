Homesage.Ai Launches Rental Market Intelligence For Airbnb Investors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Homesage today announced the release of its short-term rental market intelligence platform, designed to deliver Airbnb investment analytics and rental income projections for real estate investors and lenders across the US.

The new solution provides data-backed insights into short-term rental performance, enabling users to evaluate opportunities, forecast income, and assess market risks with greater accuracy.

Real estate investors increasingly rely on timely, localized data to guide short-term rental decisions as market conditions shift and competition intensifies.

Access to reliable Airbnb data for real estate investors has become essential for underwriting deals, estimating returns, and managing portfolio performance.

"Access to accurate short-term rental data is becoming a requirement for informed investment decisions," said Blaze Dimov, CEO of Homesage. "This release expands the ability of investors and lenders to evaluate Airbnb opportunities using structured analytics and consistent income forecasting models."

The platform integrates short-term rental income forecasting with property-level analytics, offering users a clearer understanding of potential performance before acquisition.

By combining historical booking trends, seasonal demand patterns, and comparable rental data, Homesage provides structured insights tailored to both individual properties and broader market conditions.

The system is built to support both independent investors and institutional stakeholders who require consistent data inputs for underwriting and portfolio analysis.

Lenders can use the platform to assess the viability of short-term loans as part of financing decisions, while investors can identify properties that align with their return criteria.

Homesage continues to expand its data infrastructure to include broader short-term rental datasets, reflecting the growing role of Airbnb and similar platforms in residential real estate investment strategies.

The company indicates that future updates will focus on deeper predictive modeling and expanded geographic coverage.

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About Homesage

HomeSage is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit HomeSage or contact the team at....