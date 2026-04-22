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From Silence To Sound: Abu Dhabi Marks A Medical Milestone With Auditory Brainstem Implant For Children

From Silence To Sound: Abu Dhabi Marks A Medical Milestone With Auditory Brainstem Implant For Children


2026-04-22 10:30:40
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Abu Dabi's first paediatric Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) procedures performed at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City
    Reflects the integration of innovation and global collaboration within Abu Dhabi's healthcare ecosystem, enabling patients to perceive sound and develop communication skills
Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced a significant milestone in neurotological care, marking the successful completion of Abu Dhabi's first Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) surgeries on two paediatric patients, both aged 23 months. This achievement reflects the Emirate's advancing capabilities in delivering specialised and innovative care for complex and critical conditions. This milestone also highlights Abu Dhabi's healthcare model, which integrates innovation with international collaboration to deliver tangible value to patients. The procedures were performed as part of the Visiting Physicians Programme launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, enabling the integration of global expertise with local capabilities to deliver advanced treatments in the UAE. Auditory Brainstem Implant (ABI) surgery highly complex and specialised procedure in the field of neurotology. It is used in cases where cochlear implants are not viable, such as in children born without functional auditory nerves or cochlea. By directly stimulating the brainstem, the procedure enables children to perceive sound, supporting the development of speech and language skills during the critical early years of life. The procedures were carried out following comprehensive and detailed clinical evaluations, led by a multidisciplinary team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in collaboration with Prof. Robert Behr, a world-renowned visiting neurosurgeon from Germany. This reflects the strength of integration between global expertise and the local healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said:“This achievement reflects a tangible example of how innovation and collaboration can be harnessed to improve patients' lives. We are not simply delivering an advanced medical procedure; we are redefining what is possible for patients with rare and complex conditions, while ensuring access to the highest standards of care in the UAE.” Dr. Ahmad Al Shamsi, Chair of the Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery (ENT) Division commented:“The true value of this procedure lies in its direct impact on patient's lives. By enabling children to perceive sound, it allows them to engage with their surroundings and develop essential communication skills during their early years. For families, this represents a truly transformative moment, when a child hears their parents' voices for the first time.” Prof. Behr added:“This achievement reflects an advanced level of collaboration between global expertise and local capabilities. Auditory Brain Implant surgery represents a highly specialised treatment option for a select group of patients, requiring exceptional precision and expertise.” While ABI does not fully restore natural hearing, it offers significant benefits, including the ability to perceive sounds and enhanced opportunities for speech and language development. With the support of rehabilitation programmes and consistent speech therapy sessions, these outcomes contribute to improving quality of life and greater social inclusion for children. With the introduction of this advanced treatment capability, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as leading global destination for specialised healthcare, translating innovation into tangible impact that directly improves patients' lives. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
    SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care.



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