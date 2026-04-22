Sachin Tendulkar Visits Dantewada To Support Grassroots Sports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday to support a grassroots sports programme aimed at turning the area, once affected by Maoist violence, into a lively sports hub. He expressed happiness about the development of playgrounds under the Maidan Cup programme.

After landing at Jagdalpur airport, Tendulkar travelled to Chhindwar village. There, he participated in an event linked to the Maidan Cup initiative, which promotes sports among local children.“I am very happy that we have created around 50 school playgrounds through the Maidan Cup initiative,” Tendulkar told reporters at Jagdalpur airport.

The initiative is backed by the Mann Deshi Foundation, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, and the local administration. It is already making a significant impact. A Maidan Cup competition currently happening in Dantewada is serving more than 5,000 children by giving them structured access to sports in a region once affected by conflict.

“It feels wonderful because our foundation and the Mann Deshi team are doing a great job here. I may play with the children at the sports event, which includes kabaddi, kho-kho, athletics, and volleyball,” Tendulkar said.

Launched in 2025, the Maidan Cup programme not only seeks to build sports infrastructure but also aims to change the region's identity. Officials noted that the first phase focused on developing 50 playgrounds in government schools, including high schools and higher secondary institutions, using low-cost models driven by community involvement.

Each playground was built for under Rs 4 lakh using locally sourced materials. Facilities for 13 sports disciplines have been added, including running tracks, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump, and wall climbing, creating a broad sports base for young participants.

Having a figure like Tendulkar involved is seen as crucial for inspiring children and encouraging community participation. Many playgrounds, including one in Chhindwar, are already finished, with boundary walls featuring murals made by local children. This adds a sense of ownership and pride to the program.

This visit follows the declaration that Chhattisgarh is free from Left-Wing Extremism as of March 31 this year, marking a symbolic shift towards development and opportunity, with sports serving as a powerful tool for change.