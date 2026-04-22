Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary: US Stands With India Against Terror

Global Powers Stand with India on Attack Anniversary

US Remembers Victims, Pledges Solidarity

The United States on Wednesday reiterated its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism, marking the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22, last year, in which 26 innocent people were killed. In a message posted on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, remembering those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

"On the one-year anniversary of the horrific attack in Pahalgam, we remember the innocent victims and honor their memory as we mourn with their families. The United States stands with the people of India in their fight against terrorism," Gor stated in his post.

EU Reaffirms Support, Condemns Terrorism

The attack, which took place in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, had drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe, with several countries expressing support for India and calling for stronger counter-terrorism measures. Marking the first anniversary of the horrific terror attack, the European Union (EU) and its 27 member states have reaffirmed their unwavering support for India, paying tribute to the innocent lives lost in the attack.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Delegation of the European Union to India expressed its commitment to standing alongside the "people of India in remembrance of the innocent victims murdered one year ago". The organisation further emphasised its solidarity with the grieving families and the Indian government. "Together with their families and the Indian authorities, we honour their memory. We reiterate our outright condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, which can never be justified," the official statement read.

Details of the Attack and India's Retaliation

Marking one year since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the nation recalled the shock of April 22, 2025, when terrorists struck the scenic tourist town in Jammu and Kashmir.

The assailants entered and killed 26 civilians, most tourists, turning the picturesque location into a site of bloodshed. In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later.

Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Strike

As India mourned, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. The Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during the operation launched on May 7, 2025.

According to official details, the forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen and eliminated over 100 terrorists.

The retaliatory strikes triggered drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan on the border towns of India, leading to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

India maintained a formidable defence, conducting further strikes that destroyed military and communication installations on several bases across Pakistan, Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)