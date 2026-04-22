Securing Saudi Arabia's AI-Driven Future: Odyssey Supports Cyber Resilience As Digital Transformation Accelerates

As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda, organizations across the Kingdom are rapidly expanding their digital infrastructure, smart services, and connected environments. This momentum is set to intensify further as 2026 has been designated the Year of Artificial Intelligence, with the Saudi Data and AI Authority, SDAIA, issuing national guidelines intended to unify efforts, raise awareness of AI technologies, and promote high-impact initiatives and programs across the Kingdom.

From energy and finance to government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, the accelerating adoption of AI and connected systems is creating new opportunities for innovation, scale, and service delivery. At the same time, organizations are operating in a more demanding environment, where regional volatility, pressure on trade and transport corridors, and growing reliance on uninterrupted digital services are making resilience a broader operational priority.

This shift is increasing the complexity of cyber risk. Recent industry reporting cited by Arab News shows that Saudi Arabia accounted for approximately 63% of cyber incidents across the Middle East in 2025, while phishing attacks rose by 22.5% in the second quarter alone, driven in part by AI-generated emails, deepfake voice scams, and automated phishing tools. The same reporting also notes that Saudi Arabia invested SR13.3 billion in cybersecurity in 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.83%, reflecting the Kingdom's growing focus on cyber readiness as digital transformation accelerates.

At the regulatory level, Saudi Arabia is also reinforcing the foundations of a more mature cybersecurity market. In February 2026, the National Cybersecurity Authority, NCA, launched a public consultation on its“Regulatory Framework for Licensing Cybersecurity Services, Products, and Solutions,” introducing minimum licensing requirements for entities operating in or entering the Saudi market. The move reflects a broader shift toward a more structured, standards-driven cybersecurity environment across the Kingdom.

This convergence of AI acceleration, market growth, regulatory maturation, and greater continuity pressure is increasing demand for continuous cybersecurity monitoring, stronger visibility, and faster threat detection and response capabilities across the Kingdom. Odyssey Cybersecurity, a regional leader in cyber resilience and advanced security operations, is supporting organizations in Saudi Arabia with AI-powered security operations and managed cybersecurity services designed to provide always-on visibility and rapid response to emerging threats.

Industry forecasts by MarketsandMarkets estimate that the Saudi cybersecurity market will grow from USD 4.98 billion in 2026 to USD 7.81 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.4%, underlining the strategic importance of cybersecurity as organizations expand digital operations and connected environments.

In his recently published whitepaper