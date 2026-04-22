Automechanika Riyadh To Take Place In January 2027

Automechanika Riyadh, will return from 11–13 January 2027 at a new home, the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), in a strategic move that positions the event as the Kingdom's first major automotive aftermarket gathering of the year, unlocking early-year dealmaking, stronger international participation, and fresh momentum for a sector entering its next phase of growth under Vision 2030.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, the 2027 edition at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center will provide expanded capacity for more than 19,000 visitors and over 500 exhibitors, alongside enhanced networking and show features.

In addition to the new venue, the move to January places Automechanika Riyadh at the forefront of the business cycle, creating greater commercial opportunities for exhibitors, buyers, distributors and industry stakeholders.

Saudi Arabia's aftermarket growth to fuel Automechanika Riyadh

Saudi Arabia continues to represent one of the region's most dynamic automotive markets, underpinned by sustained vehicle parc growth, significant mobility investment, infrastructure expansion and the long-term ambitions of Vision 2030. According to GMI Research, the Kingdom's automotive aftermarket is forecast to reach $9.6 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate.

The 2027 edition will bring together international and regional exhibitors, country pavilions and buyers, to support sourcing, partnerships and industry growth across the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

The event will also feature the return of Automechanika Academy, covering EV readiness, digitalisation, localisation, smart workshops, and evolving aftermarket and supply chain trends, alongside live demonstrations and product showcases.

With its enhanced positioning, expanded offering and strong alignment with Saudi Arabia's economic transformation, Automechanika Riyadh 2027 is set to reinforce its status as a key enabler of growth, innovation and cross-border partnerships across the Kingdom's automotive aftermarket industry.

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