Khazana Dhaka Crowned Champions Of EGL Futsal 2026

Dhaka: Khazana Dhaka has claimed the championship title of EGL Futsal 2026, defeating Hyatt Hunters 1–0 in a tightly contested final at GreenVille Outdoors on Madani Avenue in the capital.

The inaugural tournament was organized by Ascott Palace Dhaka, with Equity Group Limited and Khazana Mithai serving as title sponsors. Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara and Ascott Palace Dhaka served as strategic partners.

Six teams representing prominent corporate organizations competed in the event: Hyatt Hunters, Hyatt Hurricane, Khazana Mithai, Khazana Dhaka, Ascott Monsters, and Ascott Bulldozers.

The group stage featured high-tempo matches marked by tactical discipline and strong teamwork. Khazana Dhaka quickly established themselves as frontrunners, demonstrating consistency throughout their fixtures, as Hyatt Hunters impressed with their attacking approach.

Both teams progressed through competitive semi-finals. Hyatt Hunters defeated Khazana Mithai in a commanding display, while Khazana Dhaka secured their spot in the final with a tactically disciplined win over Hyatt Hurricane.

The final delivered what the build-up promised. Both sides produced resolute defensive performances and swift transitions, keeping the match goalless deep into the contest. Khazana Dhaka eventually broke the deadlock with a decisive strike and held their shape to preserve the clean sheet, sealing a historic 1–0 victory.

Organizers described the tournament as a success, highlighting the strong participation, professional setup, and enthusiastic response from teams and partners alike. They aim to expand the event in future editions, with ambitions to establish EGL Futsal as a premier corporate futsal platform in Dhaka.

V