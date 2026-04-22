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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Announced that the Company will present 4 abstracts at Digestive Disease Week Annual meeting being held May 2-5 in Chicago. Clinical data will be presented from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 RESOLVE trial of EP-104GI for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.12 at $9.75.
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