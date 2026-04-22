Court Extends Detention Of Farion Murder Suspect Without Bail

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

At the beginning of the court session, the presiding judge announced that the court had received a motion from the prosecution to extend the pretrial detention of the defendant Zinchenko without bail for a period of 60 days.

The defense, however, requested that the preventive measure be changed to round-the-clock house arrest with the use of electronic monitoring devices.

The panel of judges ruled to grant the prosecutor's motion.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 19, 2024, in Lviv, a man shot Iryna Farion and fled. She died shortly thereafter in the hospital.

Weapon used to kill Irynanot found

On July 25, the murder suspect was detained in Dnipro. On July 26, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv imposed a pretrial detention measure on 18-year-old Dnipro resident Zinchenko, without the right to bail. Subsequently, the courts extended this pretrial detention measure.

On April 17, during a court hearing, Zinchenko announced a hunger strike due to alleged violations of his constitutional rights.