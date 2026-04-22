Nawaz Under Scrutiny As PCB Opens Investigation Into Alleged Substance Use
According to media reports, Nawaz's dope test was conducted during the T20 World Cup, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed the PCB after the result reportedly came back positive.
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Sources said the PCB initiated a formal inquiry after receiving information from the ICC. Initial reports have allegedly indicated evidence of recreational drug use.
PCB officials said a thorough investigation is underway, and the board will keep the ICC informed of developments. Final action will be taken after the inquiry is completed.
It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Nawaz is currently representing Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
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