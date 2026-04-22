Uzbekistan, Russia's Saint Petersburg Set Sights On Joint Pharma Venture And Trade Growth
The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Surkhob Abdurakhmonov, heads of sectoral associations, and a Saint Petersburg delegation led by Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov, along with representatives of agencies responsible for industrial policy, innovation, and external relations.
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