Iran Estimates Electricity Generation Volume At Local Thermal Power Plants
According to him, electricity production in the country did not stop during the war when Iran's electrical industry facilities were bombed.
Foroughi said that currently, measures are being taken to carry out repair work at thermal power plants in the country. Since electricity consumption in the country is at its peak in the summer, the plants should be repaired by that time.
Iran's electricity production potential exceeds 95,000 megawatts. The production potential of Iran's thermal power plants is 76,000 megawatts, and the production potential of diesel units is 408 megawatts.
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