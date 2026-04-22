AI In Drug Discovery Market To Reach USD 160.49 Billion, Rising At A 23.22% CAGR By 2035
|Region
|Shares 2025 (%)
|North America
|56.94
|%
|Europe
|22.03
|%
|Asia Pacific
|14.19
|%
|Latin America
|4.88
|%
|Middle East and Africa
|1.96
|%
U.S. Market Analysis
The AI in drug discovery market in the U.S. is revolutionizing due to regulatory and infrastructure advancements, high prevalence of cancer, and the increasing use of AI to identify patients with rare diseases and design precision therapeutics. In April 2026, Amazon launched an AI research tool to accelerate early-stage drug discovery. It will allow researchers to run complex computational workflows without writing code.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to national strategic initiatives, vast patient populations, increasing clinical trial activities, and expanding infrastructure. The integration of AI into the drug discovery process aims to reduce development timelines from years to months. The regional government programs aim to fund supercomputing hubs, establish national AI roadmaps, and create regulatory frameworks for AI-designed compounds.
India Market TrendsThe AI in drug discovery market in India is growing and expanding due to strategic government initiatives such as Biopharma SHAKTI, BioE3 policy, digital public infrastructure, and regulatory modernization. India is strengthening the use of AI to advance healthcare delivery and improve access, affordability, and quality of medical devices telemedicine Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today:
How Different Organizations Are Embracing AI in Drug Discovery (2023)
The table shows that AI-first biotechs lead AI adoption in drug discovery, with all of them using AI either substantially or extensively. Academia and general industry show moderate adoption, but a significant share still uses little to no AI. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies
The AI in Drug Discovery Market: Segmentation Analysis
Type Insights
|Segments By Type
|2025 Shares (%)
|Preclinical and Clinical Testing
|46
|%
|Molecule Screening
|9
|%
|Target Identification
|15
|%
|De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization
|30
|%
Application Insights
|Segments by Application
|2025 Shares (%)
|Oncology
|48
|%
|Infectious Disease
|27
|%
|Neurology
|15
|%
|Others
|10
|%
The oncology segment led the AI in drug discovery market share by 48% in 2025, owing to the integration of AI into oncology drug discovery, which is redefining the traditional process by boosting drug discovery, optimizing drug efficacy, and reducing toxicity. AI has enabled revolutionary improvements in simulation techniques, molecular modelling, and the identification of novel compounds, including antibodies and anti-tumor components. AI-assisted clinical trial designs have reduced the time and cost of trials and have optimized the admissions of patients.
Technology Insights
|Segments By Technology
|2025 Shares (%)
|Machine Learning
|60
|%
|Other Technologies
|40
|%
The artificial intelligence/ Machine Learning segment dominated the AI in drug discovery market share by 60% in 2025, and the segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years due to the increased efforts of researchers to develop medicines. AI has wide applications in the drug development pipeline to deliver pharmaceuticals of promising therapeutic effects. AI is used to boost and optimize drug discovery and improve anti-tumor agents.
End-User Insights
|Segments By Technology
|2025 Shares (%)
|Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
|45
|%
|Contract Research and Organizations
|25
|%
|Academics and Research
|30
|%
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the AI in drug discovery market share by 45% in 2025, owing to the rapid shift of companies from isolated AI pilots to production-ready systems. Large pharma companies are prioritizing long-term platform approaches, which provide partners access to datasets and AI models. Startups are standardizing end-to-end services from target identification to clinical trial design.
The AI in Drug Discovery Market Companies
- BenevolentAI BioSymetrics, Inc. IBM Exscientia Insilico Medicine Google GNS Healthcare Atomwise Inc. insitro Berg Health CYCLICA
How Big Pharma Ranks in AI Readiness as of 2023?
The image highlights how prepared major pharmaceutical companies are to adopt and integrate artificial intelligence into their operations as of 2023. Roche leads the list with the highest AI readiness score of 77.5, showing that it has invested heavily in digital transformation and advanced analytics. Bayer and Johnson & Johnson follow closely, with scores of 70.2 and 67.4, indicating that these companies also prioritize AI-driven innovation in research, development, and operations.
Novartis, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca sit in the middle of the ranking with scores ranging from 58 to 61, reflecting strong AI adoption but still room for deeper integration. Pfizer also remains close to this cluster with a score of 57.7, showing consistent progress in modernizing its data and AI capabilities.
Companies like GSK, Moderna, and Bristol Myers Squibb fall into the 50-point range, meaning they have adopted AI but may still be building the necessary infrastructure, talent, or strategy to reach higher maturity levels.
Further down the list, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co., Novo Nordisk, and AbbVie show comparatively lower readiness, with scores between 36 and 48. These scores suggest that although they have started adopting AI, they may still face challenges such as slower digital transformation, limited data integration, or more cautious investment approaches.
Overall, the table shows a clear gap between the early leaders who aggressively pursue AI innovations and those who are still developing foundational capabilities. This spread also reflects how differently each company prioritizes AI as a strategic driver for competitiveness, efficiency, and scientific advancement.Access our comprehensive healthcare dashboard for detailed market insights, segment breakdowns, regional performance, and company profiles:
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Preclinical and Clinical Testing Molecule Screening Target Identification De Novo Drug Design and Drug Optimization
By Application
- Neurology Infectious Disease Oncology Others
By Technology
- Machine Learning Other Technologies
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Academics and Research
By Region
- North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.Access our comprehensive healthcare dashboard for detailed market insights, segment breakdowns, regional performance, and company profiles: Access the Dashboard:
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