'E Baar, Khela Shesh...': Yogi Adityanath Roars In Bengal As People Brave Heat To Attend Poll Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Howrah, April 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Wednesday, claiming that the counting day (May 4) will kickstart the countdown for the ruling party goons in the state.

"E baar, khela shesh," he roared at the crowded poll rally in Udaynarayanpur, hinting that this time, "the game will end" -- a fierce counter to Trinamool Congress' popular poll slogan of 2021 elections -- "Khela hobe" (game is on).

Countering Mamata Banerjee's slogan "Khela Hobe", Chief Minister Adityanath said, "E baar khela shesh, unnayan shuru" (this time the game ends, development begins).

He also alleged that the Central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being misused by the state government.

Yogi Adityanath's thunderous "call for change" found resonance among the crowd as they expressed support with loud cheers and sloganeering.

Prior to the rally, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also met the mother of late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Subodh Jeet and shared her grief.

"By killing Subodh, Trinamool Congress goons had actually given rise to thousands of new workers like him," Chief Minister Adityanath said while alleging that there were attempts to prevent the BJP rally by denying permission to set up tents.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, drawing a comparison with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, demanded that West Bengal be freed from the grip of Trinamool Congress, Congress, and Communists, who, according to him, have turned the state into a hub of hooliganism and mafia rule.

"Bengal was once known as a centre of knowledge and culture, but in the last 15 years of Trinamool rule, over 30 lakh youth have become unemployed. Agricultural output like paddy, rice, and fish has declined, and Bengal, once a growth engine, is now heading toward decline due to corruption and exploitation," he told the crowd, while seeking their support in restoring Bengal's lost glory.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of restricting Ram Navami processions, Yogi Adityanath compared the situation to pre-2017 Uttar Pradesh, which he said was plagued by lawlessness and curfews during festivals, but now celebrates them peacefully.

Referring to a Trinamool MP's statement about "Kaaba and Medina" (noted religious places), he said that Bengal's true identity lies in Maa Kali and Belur Math and not the one advocated by the ruling party leader.