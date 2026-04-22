Nutrition Advice Should Be Individualised, Not Standardised: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Union MoS of Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday cautioned that awareness about diet and lifestyle diseases should not be taken from individuals spreading misinformation.

Due attention must be paid to check the spread of misinformation in the field of nutrition, he said, adding that diet must not be reduced to one‐size‐fits‐all prescriptions and individuals must adapt eating patterns to their bodies, lifestyles and metabolic needs.

The minister warned against growing commercialisation in healthcare and diet advisory practices, cautioning that attractive or overly complex diet plans often gain popularity despite lacking practical relevance.

Dr. Singh further spoke about the importance of meal distribution alongside quality and quantity, noting that dietary timing and portioning are overlooked in common practice, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

The minister highlighted evolving dietary trends, and changing scientific views over the years, on items ranging from refined oils to traditional fats, from sugar substitutes to natural alternatives, indicating that scientific understanding in nutrition continues to evolve.

He said that conclusions in dietary science are often based on population-level evidence and may not apply uniformly to every individual.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the importance of clinical judgement and patient interaction, recalling an earlier era where diagnosis depended significantly on detailed history-taking and observation. He noted that excessive reliance on reports and standardised prescriptions may sometimes overlook individual variations.

Diet is too important a subject to be left to any one group alone, he remarked, adding that individuals must actively observe and learn from their own dietary responses over time.

The minister was addressing a book launch event that brought together leading members of the medical and scientific community, including senior clinicians and experts in diabetes and nutrition.