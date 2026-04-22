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EU Lawmakers Warn Against Framing Türkiye with Russia, China
(MENAFN) According to reports, Members of the European Parliament Rudi Kennes and Marc Botenga have criticized recent remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, arguing that her language risks reinforcing bloc-based divisions in global politics rather than reflecting current international realities.
The comments were made during an event in Hamburg marking the 80th anniversary of the German newspaper *Die Zeit*, where von der Leyen reaffirmed support for EU enlargement and called for a more unified European geopolitical stance. In her remarks, she said:
"We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China,"
The phrasing drew attention because it placed Türkiye alongside Russia and China in the same geopolitical context.
Following the reaction, the European Commission issued a clarification stating that Türkiye remains “an unquestionably important partner” for the European Union. A spokesperson emphasized Ankara’s role in areas such as migration cooperation, economic relations, and strategic connectivity projects like the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, while also highlighting Türkiye’s position as a NATO ally and EU candidate country.
The Commission further explained that the statement was intended to reflect broader geopolitical considerations and should not be interpreted as equating the countries mentioned.
Despite this clarification, EU lawmakers criticized the framing, arguing that it could deepen geopolitical divisions. They stressed that the EU operates within a multipolar global order and cautioned against rhetoric that may oversimplify complex international relationships.
The comments were made during an event in Hamburg marking the 80th anniversary of the German newspaper *Die Zeit*, where von der Leyen reaffirmed support for EU enlargement and called for a more unified European geopolitical stance. In her remarks, she said:
"We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China,"
The phrasing drew attention because it placed Türkiye alongside Russia and China in the same geopolitical context.
Following the reaction, the European Commission issued a clarification stating that Türkiye remains “an unquestionably important partner” for the European Union. A spokesperson emphasized Ankara’s role in areas such as migration cooperation, economic relations, and strategic connectivity projects like the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, while also highlighting Türkiye’s position as a NATO ally and EU candidate country.
The Commission further explained that the statement was intended to reflect broader geopolitical considerations and should not be interpreted as equating the countries mentioned.
Despite this clarification, EU lawmakers criticized the framing, arguing that it could deepen geopolitical divisions. They stressed that the EU operates within a multipolar global order and cautioned against rhetoric that may oversimplify complex international relationships.
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