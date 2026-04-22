403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Tribute to National Pride: UAE Flags Soar at Al Khail Square’s Evening Horse Show
(MENAFN- OMC) Abu Dhabi, UAE- 20 April, 2026: Al Khail Square hosted a patriotic evening horse show on 17 and 18 April celebrating unity and national pride through a live equestrian performance. Riders carried the UAE flag across the arena, creating a visually striking tribute to the nation.
The showcase brought together elements of traditional horsemanship and community engagement, adding a vibrant and patriotic touch to the destination’s seasonal programming.
Set within Al Khail Square’s open-air environment, alongside curated cafés and lifestyle pop-ups, the event highlighted the intersection of Emirati heritage and contemporary community experiences.
About Al Khail Square: A New Lifestyle Destination
Al Khail Square represents a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s development journey. It is an integrated development project at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club designed to elevate the equestrian sector and celebrate its deep-rooted heritage within a contemporary urban setting, launched in December 2025.
Situated within the grounds surrounding Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the masterplan features pedestrian-friendly walkways, expansive green spaces and open-to-sky environments that blend tradition with modern living.
Racing at the venue dates to 1980 and was officially rebranded as Abu Dhabi Turf Club in October 2024, enhancing international visibility and focus. The wider complex spans more than 200 acres and includes a championship racecourse, hospitality facilities, professional training tracks, and lifestyle experiences anchored by The Arcades — a destination for dining, wellness, boutique retail and cultural programming.
The showcase brought together elements of traditional horsemanship and community engagement, adding a vibrant and patriotic touch to the destination’s seasonal programming.
Set within Al Khail Square’s open-air environment, alongside curated cafés and lifestyle pop-ups, the event highlighted the intersection of Emirati heritage and contemporary community experiences.
About Al Khail Square: A New Lifestyle Destination
Al Khail Square represents a bold new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s development journey. It is an integrated development project at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club designed to elevate the equestrian sector and celebrate its deep-rooted heritage within a contemporary urban setting, launched in December 2025.
Situated within the grounds surrounding Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the masterplan features pedestrian-friendly walkways, expansive green spaces and open-to-sky environments that blend tradition with modern living.
Racing at the venue dates to 1980 and was officially rebranded as Abu Dhabi Turf Club in October 2024, enhancing international visibility and focus. The wider complex spans more than 200 acres and includes a championship racecourse, hospitality facilities, professional training tracks, and lifestyle experiences anchored by The Arcades — a destination for dining, wellness, boutique retail and cultural programming.
OMC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment