403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A study by W7Worldwide: The orange economy is reshaping countries’ presence on the global stage.
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) A new analytical study has underscored the growing importance of creative industries as a key driver of national reputation and global influence, as countries increasingly leverage cultural and media power to shape public perception and strengthen their international standing.
The study, conducted by W7Worldwide Strategic Communications Agency, highlights the rise of the creative economy, also known as the Orange Economy, as a comprehensive model that integrates creativity, culture and technology. It enables nations to transform cultural content into strategic economic and communication assets that support investment, tourism and international engagement.
Global economic contribution of creative industries
Creative industries contribute approximately $2 trillion annually to the global economy, accounting for 3.1 percent of global GDP, while supporting around 50 million direct jobs. Exports of creative services have also reached an estimated $1.4 trillion, reflecting strong global demand and rapid sector expansion.
The study notes that the sector spans multiple industries, including film, music, design, media, digital content, gaming, cultural heritage and crafts. These industries play a central role in communicating national identity and shaping positive global perceptions.
Emotional impact shaping public perception globally
The study highlights that the strength of creative industries lies in their ability to build emotional connections with audiences. Cultural experiences that reflect lifestyle and values contribute to shaping perceptions in ways that create deeper and more lasting impact.
Public relations and digital media act as key amplifiers of this influence by aligning messaging, managing global media narratives and transforming creative outputs into widely shareable content.
Saudi Arabia’s strategic transformation under Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia is presented as a leading example of how creative industries can be integrated into a national transformation strategy. Under Vision 2030, culture, entertainment and media have been positioned as core pillars of economic diversification and soft power development.
The indicators showed that the growth of the creative economy in the Kingdom comes within this strategic framework, as the Kingdom aims to increase the sect’r’s contribution to 3% of GDP, supported by significant investments in the culture, entertainment, and digital content sectors.
Rapid expansion of Saudi A’abia’s film sector
The Saudi film sector has experienced significant expansion since cinemas reopened in 2018. The number of cinema venues has grown to more than 65, with around 635 screens operating across more than 20 cities.
This growth has been accompanied by rising audience demand and increasing box office revenues, reflecting the sector’s growing importance within the broader creative economy.
Major events driving cultural and tourism growth
The events sector has emerged as a major contributor to Saudi Arab’a’s cultural and tourism landscape. Riyadh Season attracted more than 20 million visitors in 2025, highlighting the scale and global appeal of the Kin’dom’s entertainment offerings.
A diverse range of events, including concerts, cultural exhibitions, sporting competitions and immersive experiences, has contributed to enhancing Saudi ’rabia’s international profile.
Flagship initiatives such as MDLBEAST and XP Music Futures have further reinforced the’Kingdom’s position as a regional and global cultural hub, alongside the rapid growth of gaming and esports and the hosting of major international events.
Improved global ranking in soft power index
The study links the integration of creative production, public relations and digital media to Sa’di Arabia’s improved global positioning. This progress is reflected in’the Kingdom’s ranking of 17th globally in the 2026 Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index.
International models shaping creative influence strategies
The study also highlights international models, includi’g South Korea’s success in exporting cultural content through the Korean Wave and t’e United States’ long-standing leadership in global media and film production.
It finds that global influence depends not only on the scale of creative output, but on how effectively it is integrated into a strategic communication framework.
Strategic recommendations to maximize global impact
The study emphasizes that maximizing the impact of creative industries requires alignment with national strategies, investment in digital content ecosystems and the development of global partnerships with media platforms and influencers.
W7Worldwide notes that creative industries have become a core strategic asset in modern communication, combining cultural influence with economic value and reputation building.
The study concludes that countries that successfully integrate creative industries into their communication strategies are better positioned to strengthen their global presence and enhance competitiveness in an increasingly influence-driven global landscape.
The study, conducted by W7Worldwide Strategic Communications Agency, highlights the rise of the creative economy, also known as the Orange Economy, as a comprehensive model that integrates creativity, culture and technology. It enables nations to transform cultural content into strategic economic and communication assets that support investment, tourism and international engagement.
Global economic contribution of creative industries
Creative industries contribute approximately $2 trillion annually to the global economy, accounting for 3.1 percent of global GDP, while supporting around 50 million direct jobs. Exports of creative services have also reached an estimated $1.4 trillion, reflecting strong global demand and rapid sector expansion.
The study notes that the sector spans multiple industries, including film, music, design, media, digital content, gaming, cultural heritage and crafts. These industries play a central role in communicating national identity and shaping positive global perceptions.
Emotional impact shaping public perception globally
The study highlights that the strength of creative industries lies in their ability to build emotional connections with audiences. Cultural experiences that reflect lifestyle and values contribute to shaping perceptions in ways that create deeper and more lasting impact.
Public relations and digital media act as key amplifiers of this influence by aligning messaging, managing global media narratives and transforming creative outputs into widely shareable content.
Saudi Arabia’s strategic transformation under Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia is presented as a leading example of how creative industries can be integrated into a national transformation strategy. Under Vision 2030, culture, entertainment and media have been positioned as core pillars of economic diversification and soft power development.
The indicators showed that the growth of the creative economy in the Kingdom comes within this strategic framework, as the Kingdom aims to increase the sect’r’s contribution to 3% of GDP, supported by significant investments in the culture, entertainment, and digital content sectors.
Rapid expansion of Saudi A’abia’s film sector
The Saudi film sector has experienced significant expansion since cinemas reopened in 2018. The number of cinema venues has grown to more than 65, with around 635 screens operating across more than 20 cities.
This growth has been accompanied by rising audience demand and increasing box office revenues, reflecting the sector’s growing importance within the broader creative economy.
Major events driving cultural and tourism growth
The events sector has emerged as a major contributor to Saudi Arab’a’s cultural and tourism landscape. Riyadh Season attracted more than 20 million visitors in 2025, highlighting the scale and global appeal of the Kin’dom’s entertainment offerings.
A diverse range of events, including concerts, cultural exhibitions, sporting competitions and immersive experiences, has contributed to enhancing Saudi ’rabia’s international profile.
Flagship initiatives such as MDLBEAST and XP Music Futures have further reinforced the’Kingdom’s position as a regional and global cultural hub, alongside the rapid growth of gaming and esports and the hosting of major international events.
Improved global ranking in soft power index
The study links the integration of creative production, public relations and digital media to Sa’di Arabia’s improved global positioning. This progress is reflected in’the Kingdom’s ranking of 17th globally in the 2026 Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index.
International models shaping creative influence strategies
The study also highlights international models, includi’g South Korea’s success in exporting cultural content through the Korean Wave and t’e United States’ long-standing leadership in global media and film production.
It finds that global influence depends not only on the scale of creative output, but on how effectively it is integrated into a strategic communication framework.
Strategic recommendations to maximize global impact
The study emphasizes that maximizing the impact of creative industries requires alignment with national strategies, investment in digital content ecosystems and the development of global partnerships with media platforms and influencers.
W7Worldwide notes that creative industries have become a core strategic asset in modern communication, combining cultural influence with economic value and reputation building.
The study concludes that countries that successfully integrate creative industries into their communication strategies are better positioned to strengthen their global presence and enhance competitiveness in an increasingly influence-driven global landscape.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment