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Bengaluru Yellow & Pink metro lines to spur real estate development across major micro markets; 5-7 million sf of incremental office demand is anticipated: Colliers India
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Bengaluru, 22 April 2026: Bengaluru’s economic and real estate growth was set in motion by the rise of the technology sector during the 1990s and early 2000s. As per the recent Collie’s“ “Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025” report, the city tops the list for tech talent availability with nearly twice as many professionals as the next largest city in the world. In fact, in addition to the availability of skilled talent, continued expansion of technology firms & start-ups, presence of MNCs & Fortune 500 companies, strong industrial as well as manufacturing ecosystem, enabling business environment and relatively better ease of living has fuelled Bengaluru to establish itself as one ’f India’s fastest-growing real estate markets.
Another key driver o’ the city’s growth has been infrastructure development, including arterial roads, expressways, metro networks, and airport terminal expansions. Giv’n Bengaluru’s rapid and unanticipated spatial growth over the last few decades, sustained infrastructure expansion has become essential to ease congestion and stimulate the development of new growth corridors.
Although the progress has lagged initial expectations’ Bengaluru’s metro network is arguably the most significant enabler of enhanced intra-city connectivity and mobility, with far-reaching implications on future economic expansion and real estate development. The metro currently comprises of five lines at various stages of development, all of which are expected to become operational in the next few years. In fact, the Green (Madavara - Silk Institute) & Purple Lines (Challeghatta - Whitefield) are already operational and run through the Nort-South & East-West corridors of the city respectively. Both these lines have driven office space uptake as well as residential demand in Whitefield, KR Puram, CBD locations such as MG Road & SBD locations such as Indiranagar. Even warehousing demand in industrial hubs of peripheral areas such as Hoskote & Nelamangala have seen an uptick after the operationalisation of Green & Purple Lines.
Furthermore, the recently operational Yellow Line (RV Road – Bommasandra) and soon to be operational Pink Line (Kalena Agrahar– – Nagawara) is expected to significantly reduce commute times and reshape real estate dynamics across the central and southern parts of the city. The Yellow Line, which became operational in 2025 has significantly improved connectivity to key employment hubs in South Bengaluru such as Electronic City, Hosur Road and Bommasandra. Meanwhile, the Pink Line, expected to be operational in phases in 2026 and early 2027, will further decongest catchment areas (Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Nagwara, etc.) and improve access to established commercial, residential & industrial zones along the stretch.
Bengaluru Metro: Real estate impact snapshot
Metro LineTerminal Stations/ StretchStatusYear of completion/ full operationsHigh impact office micro marketsHigh impact residential locationsHigh impact industrial & warehousing clusters
Purple lineChalleghatta – WhitefieldOperational2023Whitefield, CBD, Mysore RoadWhitefield, KR Puram, Indiranagar, MG Road Baiyappanahalli, Mysore Road, KengeriSoukya Road, Hoskote
Green lineMadavara (BIEC) – Silk InstituteOperational2024 CBD, SBD 1, SBD 2Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Kanakpura RoadPeenya, Nelamangala
Yellow lineR V Road – BommasandraOperational2025Electronic City, SBD 2Bommanahalli, Electronic City, Bommasandra, BTM Layout, Jayanagar
Bommasandra, Jigani, Attibele, Anekal
Pink lineKalena Agrahara–– NagawaraUnder-construction2026 & 2027 (expected in phases)CBD, SBD 2Kalena Agrahara, Bannerghatta Road, Tavarekere, Dairy Circle, JP Nagar, NagwaraBannerghatta Road, Harohalli
Blue lineSilk Board – Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL)Under-construction2027 & 2028 (expected in phases)North Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road (ORR)Bellandur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Devanahalli
KIADB–– Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Narsapura
Source: Industry, Colliers
Note: Office Micro markets: CBD includes MG Road, Richmond Road, Infantry Road, Cunningham Road, Sankey Road, Palace Road, Vittal Mallaya Road and others | SBD 1 includes Koramangala, CV Raman Nagar, IRR, Indiranagar, Old Airport road, Old Madras Road, Rajajinagar and others | Outer Ring Road stretches from KR Puram to Hebbal and Sarjapur Junction to Marathahalli | SBD 2 includes Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Banashankari | North Bengaluru includes Bellary Road, Hebbal, Hennur, Thanisandra Road, Yelahankha, Yeshwanthpur | Whitefield includes Brookfield, Whitefield and Hoodi | Electronic city includes Electronic City phase I and II, Hosur road
5-7 msf of likely Grade A office space demand over the next two years in CBD, SBD 2 & Electronic City
The recent operationalisation of the Yellow Line has firmed up office space demand, supply, and rentals of Electronic City micro-market. On the other hand, the upcoming Pink Line is expected to fuel demand for Grade A office spaces within CBD (MG Road, Richmond Road, Vittal Mallaya Road etc.) and SBD 2 localities (Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar etc.), early signs of which are already visible.
We anticipate 5-7 million sq.ft. of cumulative demand in the catchment areas of these two metro lines over the next two years. New supply too is expected to be equally significant at 5-7 million sq.ft., taking the overall stock in these micro markets to around 40 million sq.ft by 2027. Buoyed by connectivity improvement, occupier traction and infusion of high-quality office spaces, average office space rentals are likely to firm up by 5-10%.
Trends in office segment along Yellow & Pink metro lines (CBD, SBD 2 & Electronic City)
Key Parameters2022 & 20232024 & 20252026 & 2027 FShare in Overall Bengaluru City (2026 & 2027 F)
Demand (msf)4.94.45-710-15%
New Supply (msf)3.03.65-715-20%
Stock (msf)29.032.638-4015-20%
Rentals (INR/Sf/Month)98.0107.6112-1175-10%
Source: Colliers
Note: Stock and rentals are at end of 2023, 2025 & 2027F
All data pertains to Grade A buildings only | Absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a Letter of Intent has been signed | Weighted Average Quoted (WAQ) Rents are in INR per square feet per month for warm shell offices and do not include common area maintenance (CAM) or taxes.
Interestingly, in recent times flex space activity has been on an upswing in these three office micro markets - CBD (MG Road, Richmond Road, Vittal Mallaya Road etc.), SBD 2 (Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar etc.) and Electronic City. Flex space operators have accounted for approximately 16% of cumulative leasing across these markets over the past two years. Moreover, improvements in metro connectivity can add momentum to hybrid work models in the next few years, with primary hubs in CBD localities and satellite offices in residential catchment areas of SBD 2 & Electronic City. Flex space operators will find these micro markets attractive owing to competitive rentals and equally strong presence of startups and MNCs across Technology, Engineering & Manufacturing and BFSI domains.
The expansion of Bengal’ru’s metro network is set to boost the’city’s office market across key central & secondary business districts and peripheral locations such as Electronic City. The operational Yellow Line has already improved connectivity to Electronic City, the southern Technology hub of the city, boosting demand, while the upcoming Pink Line is expected to further enhance Grade A office uptake in its catchment areas. As commute time reduces and intra-city connectivity improves, the Bengaluru office market will witness strengthening of demand amid growing developer interest. Office hubs along the Yellow & Pink line are expected to account–for 15–20% of’the city’s total Grade A office stock by 2027 and witness a rental increase of 5-10% in the next 1-2 years.” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.
Average housing prices in key localities can rise by up to 40% in next two years
The operationalisation of Yellow line has been particularly instrumental in enhancing connectivity for residents in Electronic City, the southern Technology & Industrial hub of the city. Average housing prices have increased substantially in select micro-markets along the stretch. Similarly, housing demand has already started picking up in residential catchment areas along the Pink line, which is likely to get fully operational by 2027. Leading developers have intensified their launches along the line, especially Bannerghatta Road and localities in the vicinity. Overall, improving metro connectivity will further boost residential demand and drive capital values upwards by up to 40% in the next few years.
Trends in residential segment along Yellow & Pink metro lines
LocalityMetro line influence zonePrice change
(2025 vs 2023)Likely price change
(2027 vs 2025)
Electronic City Yellow45%20-30%
BTM Layout Yellow24%10-20%
Jayanagar Yellow11%10-15%
JP NagarPink25%20-30%
Bannerghatta RoadPink35%30-40%
Source: Industry, Colliers
retail & hospitality segments over the next few years said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.
1-2 msf of industrial & warehousing demand anticipated in key clusters along Yellow & Pink lines
Phased opening of key metro lines are expected to provide a significant boost to the warehousing demand in key industrial clusters, with average rentals projected to increase by 5-8% over the next few years. The operational Yellow Line has enhanced connectivity to established manufacturing hubs such as Bommasandra, Jigani, Attibele and Anekal, improving accessibility for workforce and logistics movement as well.
Trends in industrial & warehousing segment along Yellow & Pink metro lines (Bommasandra, Jigani, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta Road & Harohalli)
Key Parameters2022 & 20232024 & 20252026 & 2027 FShare in Overall Bengaluru City (2026 & 2027 F)
Demand (msf)1.60.71-25-10%
New Supply (msf)1.10.11-25-10%
Stock (msf)6.86.98-915-30%
Rentals (INR/Sf/Month)24.425.126-275-8%
Source: Colliers
Note: Data for warehousing / industrial sheds pertains to Grade A buildings only. Absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a Letter of Intent has been signed. Rents are on built up area and do not include common are maintenance (CAM) or taxes.
Similarly, the upcoming Pink Line is likely to spur demand in emerging industrial hubs along Bannerghatta Road and Harohalli, supporting e-commerce, quick commerce and last-mile distribution networks. Improved transit infrastructure is also expected to enhance the attractiveness of these locations for labour as well.
Blue Line to further unlock the real estate potential of ORR & North Bengaluru
While Green & Purple Lines strengthened demand in established locations, the recently operational Yellow Line and upcoming Pink Line will enhance connectivity particularly in peripheral locations of the south such as Electronic City and Bannerghatta. Looking further ahead, the anticipated commencement of the Blue Line by 2028 is expected to fully unlock Bengal’ru’s potential, especially along the Outer Ring Road corridor and North Bengaluru, reinforcing the’city’s position as a high-growth, infrastructure-led real estate market.
Another key driver o’ the city’s growth has been infrastructure development, including arterial roads, expressways, metro networks, and airport terminal expansions. Giv’n Bengaluru’s rapid and unanticipated spatial growth over the last few decades, sustained infrastructure expansion has become essential to ease congestion and stimulate the development of new growth corridors.
Although the progress has lagged initial expectations’ Bengaluru’s metro network is arguably the most significant enabler of enhanced intra-city connectivity and mobility, with far-reaching implications on future economic expansion and real estate development. The metro currently comprises of five lines at various stages of development, all of which are expected to become operational in the next few years. In fact, the Green (Madavara - Silk Institute) & Purple Lines (Challeghatta - Whitefield) are already operational and run through the Nort-South & East-West corridors of the city respectively. Both these lines have driven office space uptake as well as residential demand in Whitefield, KR Puram, CBD locations such as MG Road & SBD locations such as Indiranagar. Even warehousing demand in industrial hubs of peripheral areas such as Hoskote & Nelamangala have seen an uptick after the operationalisation of Green & Purple Lines.
Furthermore, the recently operational Yellow Line (RV Road – Bommasandra) and soon to be operational Pink Line (Kalena Agrahar– – Nagawara) is expected to significantly reduce commute times and reshape real estate dynamics across the central and southern parts of the city. The Yellow Line, which became operational in 2025 has significantly improved connectivity to key employment hubs in South Bengaluru such as Electronic City, Hosur Road and Bommasandra. Meanwhile, the Pink Line, expected to be operational in phases in 2026 and early 2027, will further decongest catchment areas (Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Nagwara, etc.) and improve access to established commercial, residential & industrial zones along the stretch.
Bengaluru Metro: Real estate impact snapshot
Metro LineTerminal Stations/ StretchStatusYear of completion/ full operationsHigh impact office micro marketsHigh impact residential locationsHigh impact industrial & warehousing clusters
Purple lineChalleghatta – WhitefieldOperational2023Whitefield, CBD, Mysore RoadWhitefield, KR Puram, Indiranagar, MG Road Baiyappanahalli, Mysore Road, KengeriSoukya Road, Hoskote
Green lineMadavara (BIEC) – Silk InstituteOperational2024 CBD, SBD 1, SBD 2Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram, Jayanagar, Banashankari, Kanakpura RoadPeenya, Nelamangala
Yellow lineR V Road – BommasandraOperational2025Electronic City, SBD 2Bommanahalli, Electronic City, Bommasandra, BTM Layout, Jayanagar
Bommasandra, Jigani, Attibele, Anekal
Pink lineKalena Agrahara–– NagawaraUnder-construction2026 & 2027 (expected in phases)CBD, SBD 2Kalena Agrahara, Bannerghatta Road, Tavarekere, Dairy Circle, JP Nagar, NagwaraBannerghatta Road, Harohalli
Blue lineSilk Board – Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL)Under-construction2027 & 2028 (expected in phases)North Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road (ORR)Bellandur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Hebbal, Yelahanka, Devanahalli
KIADB–– Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Narsapura
Source: Industry, Colliers
Note: Office Micro markets: CBD includes MG Road, Richmond Road, Infantry Road, Cunningham Road, Sankey Road, Palace Road, Vittal Mallaya Road and others | SBD 1 includes Koramangala, CV Raman Nagar, IRR, Indiranagar, Old Airport road, Old Madras Road, Rajajinagar and others | Outer Ring Road stretches from KR Puram to Hebbal and Sarjapur Junction to Marathahalli | SBD 2 includes Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Banashankari | North Bengaluru includes Bellary Road, Hebbal, Hennur, Thanisandra Road, Yelahankha, Yeshwanthpur | Whitefield includes Brookfield, Whitefield and Hoodi | Electronic city includes Electronic City phase I and II, Hosur road
5-7 msf of likely Grade A office space demand over the next two years in CBD, SBD 2 & Electronic City
The recent operationalisation of the Yellow Line has firmed up office space demand, supply, and rentals of Electronic City micro-market. On the other hand, the upcoming Pink Line is expected to fuel demand for Grade A office spaces within CBD (MG Road, Richmond Road, Vittal Mallaya Road etc.) and SBD 2 localities (Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar etc.), early signs of which are already visible.
We anticipate 5-7 million sq.ft. of cumulative demand in the catchment areas of these two metro lines over the next two years. New supply too is expected to be equally significant at 5-7 million sq.ft., taking the overall stock in these micro markets to around 40 million sq.ft by 2027. Buoyed by connectivity improvement, occupier traction and infusion of high-quality office spaces, average office space rentals are likely to firm up by 5-10%.
Trends in office segment along Yellow & Pink metro lines (CBD, SBD 2 & Electronic City)
Key Parameters2022 & 20232024 & 20252026 & 2027 FShare in Overall Bengaluru City (2026 & 2027 F)
Demand (msf)4.94.45-710-15%
New Supply (msf)3.03.65-715-20%
Stock (msf)29.032.638-4015-20%
Rentals (INR/Sf/Month)98.0107.6112-1175-10%
Source: Colliers
Note: Stock and rentals are at end of 2023, 2025 & 2027F
All data pertains to Grade A buildings only | Absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a Letter of Intent has been signed | Weighted Average Quoted (WAQ) Rents are in INR per square feet per month for warm shell offices and do not include common area maintenance (CAM) or taxes.
Interestingly, in recent times flex space activity has been on an upswing in these three office micro markets - CBD (MG Road, Richmond Road, Vittal Mallaya Road etc.), SBD 2 (Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar etc.) and Electronic City. Flex space operators have accounted for approximately 16% of cumulative leasing across these markets over the past two years. Moreover, improvements in metro connectivity can add momentum to hybrid work models in the next few years, with primary hubs in CBD localities and satellite offices in residential catchment areas of SBD 2 & Electronic City. Flex space operators will find these micro markets attractive owing to competitive rentals and equally strong presence of startups and MNCs across Technology, Engineering & Manufacturing and BFSI domains.
The expansion of Bengal’ru’s metro network is set to boost the’city’s office market across key central & secondary business districts and peripheral locations such as Electronic City. The operational Yellow Line has already improved connectivity to Electronic City, the southern Technology hub of the city, boosting demand, while the upcoming Pink Line is expected to further enhance Grade A office uptake in its catchment areas. As commute time reduces and intra-city connectivity improves, the Bengaluru office market will witness strengthening of demand amid growing developer interest. Office hubs along the Yellow & Pink line are expected to account–for 15–20% of’the city’s total Grade A office stock by 2027 and witness a rental increase of 5-10% in the next 1-2 years.” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.
Average housing prices in key localities can rise by up to 40% in next two years
The operationalisation of Yellow line has been particularly instrumental in enhancing connectivity for residents in Electronic City, the southern Technology & Industrial hub of the city. Average housing prices have increased substantially in select micro-markets along the stretch. Similarly, housing demand has already started picking up in residential catchment areas along the Pink line, which is likely to get fully operational by 2027. Leading developers have intensified their launches along the line, especially Bannerghatta Road and localities in the vicinity. Overall, improving metro connectivity will further boost residential demand and drive capital values upwards by up to 40% in the next few years.
Trends in residential segment along Yellow & Pink metro lines
LocalityMetro line influence zonePrice change
(2025 vs 2023)Likely price change
(2027 vs 2025)
Electronic City Yellow45%20-30%
BTM Layout Yellow24%10-20%
Jayanagar Yellow11%10-15%
JP NagarPink25%20-30%
Bannerghatta RoadPink35%30-40%
Source: Industry, Colliers
retail & hospitality segments over the next few years said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.
1-2 msf of industrial & warehousing demand anticipated in key clusters along Yellow & Pink lines
Phased opening of key metro lines are expected to provide a significant boost to the warehousing demand in key industrial clusters, with average rentals projected to increase by 5-8% over the next few years. The operational Yellow Line has enhanced connectivity to established manufacturing hubs such as Bommasandra, Jigani, Attibele and Anekal, improving accessibility for workforce and logistics movement as well.
Trends in industrial & warehousing segment along Yellow & Pink metro lines (Bommasandra, Jigani, Attibele, Anekal, Bannerghatta Road & Harohalli)
Key Parameters2022 & 20232024 & 20252026 & 2027 FShare in Overall Bengaluru City (2026 & 2027 F)
Demand (msf)1.60.71-25-10%
New Supply (msf)1.10.11-25-10%
Stock (msf)6.86.98-915-30%
Rentals (INR/Sf/Month)24.425.126-275-8%
Source: Colliers
Note: Data for warehousing / industrial sheds pertains to Grade A buildings only. Absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a Letter of Intent has been signed. Rents are on built up area and do not include common are maintenance (CAM) or taxes.
Similarly, the upcoming Pink Line is likely to spur demand in emerging industrial hubs along Bannerghatta Road and Harohalli, supporting e-commerce, quick commerce and last-mile distribution networks. Improved transit infrastructure is also expected to enhance the attractiveness of these locations for labour as well.
Blue Line to further unlock the real estate potential of ORR & North Bengaluru
While Green & Purple Lines strengthened demand in established locations, the recently operational Yellow Line and upcoming Pink Line will enhance connectivity particularly in peripheral locations of the south such as Electronic City and Bannerghatta. Looking further ahead, the anticipated commencement of the Blue Line by 2028 is expected to fully unlock Bengal’ru’s potential, especially along the Outer Ring Road corridor and North Bengaluru, reinforcing the’city’s position as a high-growth, infrastructure-led real estate market.
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