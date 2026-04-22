403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IEA Chief Cautions of Weak Fragile Global Energy System
(MENAFN) The head of the International Energy Agency has warned that the global energy system is becoming increasingly fragile due to rising geopolitical tensions and concentration of supply, according to remarks made on Tuesday.
Speaking in Paris, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the world economy is now heavily dependent on a small number of key actors, making it more vulnerable to disruption. He described the situation as highly unstable, noting: “We are living in an extremely fragile situation. The global economy… depends today on a very limited number of actors,” as reported in his interview with France Inter.
Birol highlighted instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as a major risk for global energy markets, warning that any disruption in the narrow waterway could trigger wide-ranging consequences for the global economy. He described the situation as “absurd, but real.”
He added that global energy systems remain highly sensitive to political developments, including statements from leaders such as Donald Trump, whose comments on trade and energy policy, according to him, continue to influence market expectations and uncertainty.
“The vase is broken. And when a vase is broken, you cannot fully repair it,” Birol said, emphasizing that the damage to global energy stability may have long-term effects.
He also pointed to the ongoing impact of the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted oil and gas flows and reshaped global supply chains, particularly in Europe. Despite sanctions and changing trade routes, he noted that Russia continues to play a significant role in global energy markets, contributing to price volatility.
Speaking in Paris, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the world economy is now heavily dependent on a small number of key actors, making it more vulnerable to disruption. He described the situation as highly unstable, noting: “We are living in an extremely fragile situation. The global economy… depends today on a very limited number of actors,” as reported in his interview with France Inter.
Birol highlighted instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as a major risk for global energy markets, warning that any disruption in the narrow waterway could trigger wide-ranging consequences for the global economy. He described the situation as “absurd, but real.”
He added that global energy systems remain highly sensitive to political developments, including statements from leaders such as Donald Trump, whose comments on trade and energy policy, according to him, continue to influence market expectations and uncertainty.
“The vase is broken. And when a vase is broken, you cannot fully repair it,” Birol said, emphasizing that the damage to global energy stability may have long-term effects.
He also pointed to the ongoing impact of the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted oil and gas flows and reshaped global supply chains, particularly in Europe. Despite sanctions and changing trade routes, he noted that Russia continues to play a significant role in global energy markets, contributing to price volatility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment