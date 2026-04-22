SLKY World Announces Kiwi To The Kingdoms: New Zealand To Blue Arabia By Winston Cowie, Coming July 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- On Earth Day 2026, independent publisher SLKY World announces the forthcoming release of Kiwi to the Kingdoms: New Zealand to Blue Arabia, a memoir by New Zealand author, marine conservationist, and film director Winston Cowie, due for publication in July 2026.

The timing is not incidental. Winston Cowie has spent his career at the sharp edge of environmental work. A Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, a twice-decorated recipient of the Al Dana Pearl Award for excellence in environmental policy, and Middle East Sustainability Manager of the Year, he has worked for years at the intersection of conservation, storytelling, and international policy across regions. The polar explorer Sir Robert Swan, who presented Cowie with a leadership award in Antarctica in 2018, describes him simply as "full throttle." He has directed films that have screened on National Geographic. He represented Team Zayed of the UAE as an ambassador on the world-record single-use-plastic-free flight between Abu Dhabi and Brisbane on Earth Day. The ocean, the ice, the great outdoors beyond the horizon, the places most people never see, are not a static scenery for Cowie: they are his working life.

From the wild shores of New Zealand to the deserts, mountains, and seas of the Arabian Peninsula, Kiwi to the Kingdoms is the story of a life chased at full speed. After surviving six close calls in his early twenties, Cowie chose to live differently. Raised in rural New Zealand, he spent his early years shaped by the ocean, sport, and a love of nature. After qualifying as a lawyer, he left the corporate world. A cold shower aboard a wooden yacht became the catalyst for everything that followed: Oxford University, a career in marine conservation, adventures across fifty countries and all seven continents, and sixteen years living and working across the Kingdoms of Arabia. He has dived with whale sharks, led Antarctic expeditions, sailed dhows, and raised a family in a region that sits at the crossroads of east and west. Dame Julie Christie, New Zealand businesswoman and television producer, calls it "unstoppable - chapter after chapter of extraordinary adventures that are so powerful in their telling." His Highness Fahim Sultan Al Qasimi, known as The Turtle Sheikh, adds: "There are few true explorers left on earth. Winnie's adventures across the Arabian Peninsula commands a perspective on our region very few people can share." Kiwi to the Kingdoms is a memoir for the dreamers, the doers, and those drawn to the blue beyond.

Sir Robert Swan describes the book itself as "a powerful insight into the cultures of New Zealand and Arabia," a verdict that speaks to the dual world Cowie has inhabited for the past sixteen years and that gives this memoir its particular range and credibility.

Cowie is also known for Conquistador Puzzle Trail, which ignited an international debate on the pre-Tasman discovery of New Zealand, was added to Te Ara, the encyclopedia of New Zealand, as a primary source and was translated into Spanish in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain, with copies distributed to schools and universities across both countries. His historical fiction novel A Flame Flickers in the Darkness, set during the New Zealand Wars of the 1860s, has been praised by descendants of those whose families lived through the conflict it depicts.

Mariana De' Carli, Founder of SLKY World, said: "Winston does not write about the world from a distance. He has lived in it, dived into it, and spent years fighting for it. Announcing this book on Earth Day felt like the only honest option."

Kiwi to the Kingdoms: New Zealand to Blue Arabia will be available from July 2026 through SLKY World and major online retailers worldwide.

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