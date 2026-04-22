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World Earth Day Quote for Media Dissemination
(MENAFN- dentsu) World Earth Day is a timely reminder that sustainability must be embedded into everyday decision-making. This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet”, which stresses on Individual/Community action for driving Sustainability. As part of this initiative, our focus should be on reducing plastic use which highlights the need for practical, consistent actions that lower environmental impact. Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Climate Action, Energy Transition, and improved Waste Management Practices, there is a growing emphasis on responsible resource use and circularity across sectors.
At Emaar India, we believe responsible development starts with conscious choices, right from design and material selection to construction and long-term operations. Reducing waste, improving efficiency, and adopting more sustainable construction practices are key to building spaces that are both high quality and environmentally responsible.
As we celebrate this day, we remain committed to doing our part, curating the path that supports a more sustainable future for our communities.”
At Emaar India, we believe responsible development starts with conscious choices, right from design and material selection to construction and long-term operations. Reducing waste, improving efficiency, and adopting more sustainable construction practices are key to building spaces that are both high quality and environmentally responsible.
As we celebrate this day, we remain committed to doing our part, curating the path that supports a more sustainable future for our communities.”
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