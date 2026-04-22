Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Earth Day Quote for Media Dissemination


2026-04-22 09:28:40
(MENAFN- dentsu) World Earth Day is a timely reminder that sustainability must be embedded into everyday decision-making. This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet”, which stresses on Individual/Community action for driving Sustainability. As part of this initiative, our focus should be on reducing plastic use which highlights the need for practical, consistent actions that lower environmental impact. Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts led by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Climate Action, Energy Transition, and improved Waste Management Practices, there is a growing emphasis on responsible resource use and circularity across sectors.

At Emaar India, we believe responsible development starts with conscious choices, right from design and material selection to construction and long-term operations. Reducing waste, improving efficiency, and adopting more sustainable construction practices are key to building spaces that are both high quality and environmentally responsible.

As we celebrate this day, we remain committed to doing our part, curating the path that supports a more sustainable future for our communities.”


MENAFN22042026007072015201ID1111017405



dentsu

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search