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Science-driven solutions to air pollution take centre stage at national workshop
(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) hosted a high-level Air Quality Offsets Policy Brief Launch and Workshop on 22 April 2026 in Pretoria, bringing together policymakers, researchers, industry representatives, and community stakeholders to explore science-based solutions to South Africa’s air quality challenges.
Using science to strengthen air quality management in South Africa
As part of the event, ASSAf officially launched its new policy brief titled “Air Quality Offsets as an Instrument for Air Quality Management in South Africa”, which provides critical scientific guidance on improving air quality through innovative and practical policy tools.
Air pollution remains a significant challenge in South Africa, with far-reaching impacts on public health, ecosystems, and sustainable development. Despite progress in reducing industrial emissions, many areas - particularly low-income and densely populated communities - continue to experience poor air quality that exceeds national standards.
The policy brief highlights air quality offsets as a promising and cost-effective mechanism to complement existing air quality management strategies. These offsets involve interventions designed to counterbalance residual emissions, often through community-level initiatives such as:
•Transitioning households from coal and wood to cleaner energy sources
•Improving thermal efficiency in homes
•Reducing waste burning through improved waste management systems
Unlike traditional approaches that focus primarily on industrial emissions, air quality offsets adopt a people-centred approach, targeting pollution at the point of human exposure—particularly within households.
Key insights from the policy brief
•Air quality offsets can deliver net ambient air quality benefits when grounded in robust scientific methods and monitoring
•Successful implementation requires strong collaboration between industry, government, communities, and researchers
•Offsets contribute to broader societal goals, including improved public health, job creation, and environmental sustainability
•They support South Africa’s Just Energy Transition, particularly by addressing energy poverty and inequality
The brief also underscores the importance of community participation, noting that sustainable outcomes depend on local ownership, tailored interventions, and inclusive decision-making processes.
Policy recommendations
The policy brief calls for:
•The development of a national standard for air quality offsets
•Greater emphasis on indoor air quality improvements
•Expanded implementation beyond designated priority areas
•Enhanced monitoring, transparency, and accountability
•Strengthened partnerships across sectors
Driving impact through science
ASSAf emphasises that science-based policy is essential to tackling complex environmental challenges. By leveraging air quality offsets, South Africa has an opportunity to improve air quality in vulnerable communities while advancing equitable and sustainable development.
The workshop provided a platform for engagement, knowledge exchange, and collaboration to support the effective implementation of air quality offsets across the country.
Using science to strengthen air quality management in South Africa
As part of the event, ASSAf officially launched its new policy brief titled “Air Quality Offsets as an Instrument for Air Quality Management in South Africa”, which provides critical scientific guidance on improving air quality through innovative and practical policy tools.
Air pollution remains a significant challenge in South Africa, with far-reaching impacts on public health, ecosystems, and sustainable development. Despite progress in reducing industrial emissions, many areas - particularly low-income and densely populated communities - continue to experience poor air quality that exceeds national standards.
The policy brief highlights air quality offsets as a promising and cost-effective mechanism to complement existing air quality management strategies. These offsets involve interventions designed to counterbalance residual emissions, often through community-level initiatives such as:
•Transitioning households from coal and wood to cleaner energy sources
•Improving thermal efficiency in homes
•Reducing waste burning through improved waste management systems
Unlike traditional approaches that focus primarily on industrial emissions, air quality offsets adopt a people-centred approach, targeting pollution at the point of human exposure—particularly within households.
Key insights from the policy brief
•Air quality offsets can deliver net ambient air quality benefits when grounded in robust scientific methods and monitoring
•Successful implementation requires strong collaboration between industry, government, communities, and researchers
•Offsets contribute to broader societal goals, including improved public health, job creation, and environmental sustainability
•They support South Africa’s Just Energy Transition, particularly by addressing energy poverty and inequality
The brief also underscores the importance of community participation, noting that sustainable outcomes depend on local ownership, tailored interventions, and inclusive decision-making processes.
Policy recommendations
The policy brief calls for:
•The development of a national standard for air quality offsets
•Greater emphasis on indoor air quality improvements
•Expanded implementation beyond designated priority areas
•Enhanced monitoring, transparency, and accountability
•Strengthened partnerships across sectors
Driving impact through science
ASSAf emphasises that science-based policy is essential to tackling complex environmental challenges. By leveraging air quality offsets, South Africa has an opportunity to improve air quality in vulnerable communities while advancing equitable and sustainable development.
The workshop provided a platform for engagement, knowledge exchange, and collaboration to support the effective implementation of air quality offsets across the country.
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