ECI Software Solution's Deacom Earns TEC Certification As Complete Manufacturing Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced that its Deacom Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for batch and process manufacturing has successfully completed the Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) certification program in the ERP Evaluation Center. The evaluation finds Deacom strongly supports real-world manufacturing processes through a unified and comprehensive platform that minimizes the need for add-ons.

The analysis conducted by TEC reports Deacom meets the complete needs of batch and process manufacturers, offering a broad array of features and functions that surpasses its competitors. TEC further reports these capabilities help simplify finance and operations, enhance process continuity, and lessen the workload of managing multiple add-ons. Specifically, Deacom uses built-in, practical AI to automate accounts payable. By using data extraction to handle invoice entry, the system removes the need for manual typing, making financial operations faster and more accurate.

“Deacom was designed for the real needs of the manufacturers managing complex operations, and we are continually refining the solution and embedding Practical AI to best meet our customers' evolving challenges,” said Sarah Hagan, President and COO at ECI.“Recognition from a highly respected firm like TEC reflects the substantial effort we have put into this product and reinforces our customers' decision that Deacom will support all facets of their business.”

As a leading independent advisory firm, TEC helps organizations identify and select the best-fit enterprise software to support their digital transformation. In their ERP Evaluation Center, prospective users can compare Deacom's functionality against certified competitors with TEC's comprehensive model of ERP for process manufacturing software.

In the report, TEC Principal Analyst PJ Jakovljevic writes,“Indeed, while most manufacturing and distribution ERP solutions deliver financials, sales, inventory, procurement, and manufacturing management, Deacom's footprint extends beyond the boundaries of traditional ERP solutions and includes tools for point of sale (POS), direct store delivery (DSD), e-commerce, maintenance, quality management, warehouse management, and more. In short, ECI Software Solutions' flagship ERP system is a comprehensive solution for businesses that obviates the need to purchase additional bolt-ons or add-ons.”

To see the full TEC Certification Report, click here.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is a software assessment platform provider and advisory services firm, assisting organizations in making informed strategic software decisions.

With more than three decades of industry experience, a client-centric approach, and its decision support platform TECAdvisorTM, TEC facilitates organizations' software selection and digital transformation initiatives, reducing the time, risks, and costs associated with software selection and implementation.

TEC offers a vast research library of software selection tools and resources and a knowledge base encompassing data on thousands of enterprise software solutions.

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