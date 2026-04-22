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Chairman Of QMC Meets Iraqi Ambassador

Chairman Of QMC Meets Iraqi Ambassador


2026-04-22 09:10:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the State of Qatar HE Mohammed Jaafar Al Sadr.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the media field and ways to support and develop them. They also exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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