Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Relocates To New Headquarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announces the relocation of its headquarters in Lusail City starting from Sunday, April 26, 2026.

In an announcement on social media, the Ministry also shared the exact location of its new headquarters in Lusail.

The Ministry affirmed that all of its services, including the Single Window services, will be provided from the new headquarters.

"The Ministry also continues to offer more than 500 integrated e-services, in line with beneficiaries' expectations, contributing to improved efficiency and faster transaction processing, while enhancing the overall customer experience," it added.